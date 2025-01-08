iifl-logo-icon 1
IKIO Lighting Ltd Board Meeting

IKIO Lighting CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Jan 20258 Jan 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 08.01.2025
Board Meeting8 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting held on 08th November, 2024 and Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
IKIO Lighting Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202414 May 2024
IKIO Lighting Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the quarter & year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Dated May 24, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24th May, 2024 and Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024) Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31 March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 May 202413 May 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th May, 2024
Board Meeting8 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
IKIO Lighting Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the quarter & nine months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 08th February, 2024 and Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

IKIO Lighting: Related News

No Record Found

