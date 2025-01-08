Board Meeting 8 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 08.01.2025

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting held on 08th November, 2024 and Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

IKIO Lighting Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 14 May 2024

IKIO Lighting Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the quarter & year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Dated May 24, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24th May, 2024 and Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024) Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31 March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 13 May 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th May, 2024

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024