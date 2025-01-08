|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Jan 2025
|8 Jan 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 08.01.2025
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting held on 08th November, 2024 and Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|IKIO Lighting Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|IKIO Lighting Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the quarter & year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Dated May 24, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24th May, 2024 and Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024) Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31 March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th May, 2024
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|IKIO Lighting Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the quarter & nine months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 08th February, 2024 and Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.