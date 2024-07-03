SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹239.45
Prev. Close₹238.86
Turnover(Lac.)₹182.28
Day's High₹240.1
Day's Low₹230.01
52 Week's High₹297.1
52 Week's Low₹189
Book Value₹31.11
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,971.43
P/E82.45
EPS2.9
Divi. Yield0.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.34
21.28
21.22
21.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
617.59
563.36
520.09
434.44
Net Worth
638.93
584.64
541.31
455.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,448.37
2,032.6
2,061.82
1,599.77
yoy growth (%)
20.45
-1.41
28.88
653.61
Raw materials
-1,766.61
-1,420.95
-1,409.35
-1,043.41
As % of sales
72.15
69.9
68.35
65.22
Employee costs
-190.46
-179.17
-198.48
-142.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
169.76
161.9
114.27
97.82
Depreciation
-47.08
-43.15
-40.12
-19.75
Tax paid
-43.12
-42.16
-35.65
-33.8
Working capital
82.16
-11.68
-23.97
-0.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.45
-1.41
28.88
653.61
Op profit growth
5.38
24.42
29.2
473
EBIT growth
4.06
30.08
14.79
433.73
Net profit growth
5.76
52.3
22.79
441.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Chandra Kant Birla
Independent Director
K Pradeep Chandra
Independent Director
TCA Ranganathan
Independent Director
Alka Marezban Bharucha
Independent Director
Raju Lal
Managing Director & CEO
Ravindra Singh Negi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hitesh Kumar Jain
Reports by Orient Electric Ltd
Summary
Orient Electric Limited became a part of diversified Indian Conglomerate CK Birla Group in year 1954. The Company has establisheditself as a one-stop provider of fans, lighting, home appliances, switchgears and other electrical solutions. The Company was incorporated on 10th October 2016 and became a subsidiary of Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. (OPIL). A Scheme of Arrangement had been filed with National Company Law Tribunal to demerge the Consumer Electric Business of the Holding Company (OPIL) by transferring the same on a going concern basis to the Company w.e.f. 1st March 2017, which has subsequently been approved by the National Company Law Tribunal. Pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement, shares held by Demerged Company stands cancelled and post demerger, the Company ceased to be a subsidiary of OPIL.The Company is engaged in manufacture/purchase and sale of Electrical Consumer Durables, Lighting & Switchgear products. Presently, it has manufacturing facilities at Faridabad, Noida and Kolkata. In FY 2019-2020, the Company launched the new Inverter i-Series in fans and entered into faade lighting. It also launched energy-saving inverter air-coolers in March 2020. It launched 4 products in air cooler category such as, Ultimo, Knight Desert coolers, metal coolers and inverter air coolers. A new range of Glassline Water Heaters with connected features, was introduced in the year. Further, Gas water heaters were also launched. A new Breakfast series of Kitchen appliances, like In
The Orient Electric Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹233 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orient Electric Ltd is ₹4971.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Orient Electric Ltd is 82.45 and 7.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orient Electric Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orient Electric Ltd is ₹189 and ₹297.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Orient Electric Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.58%, 3 Years at -13.87%, 1 Year at 2.63%, 6 Month at -14.52%, 3 Month at -0.69% and 1 Month at 0.71%.
