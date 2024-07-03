iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Orient Electric Ltd Share Price

233
(-2.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:09:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open239.45
  • Day's High240.1
  • 52 Wk High297.1
  • Prev. Close238.86
  • Day's Low230.01
  • 52 Wk Low 189
  • Turnover (lac)182.28
  • P/E82.45
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value31.11
  • EPS2.9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,971.43
  • Div. Yield0.63
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Orient Electric Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

239.45

Prev. Close

238.86

Turnover(Lac.)

182.28

Day's High

240.1

Day's Low

230.01

52 Week's High

297.1

52 Week's Low

189

Book Value

31.11

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,971.43

P/E

82.45

EPS

2.9

Divi. Yield

0.63

Orient Electric Ltd Corporate Action

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.75

arrow

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Jul, 2024

arrow

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Orient Electric Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Orient Electric Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.30%

Non-Promoter- 34.92%

Institutions: 34.92%

Non-Institutions: 26.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Orient Electric Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.34

21.28

21.22

21.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

617.59

563.36

520.09

434.44

Net Worth

638.93

584.64

541.31

455.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,448.37

2,032.6

2,061.82

1,599.77

yoy growth (%)

20.45

-1.41

28.88

653.61

Raw materials

-1,766.61

-1,420.95

-1,409.35

-1,043.41

As % of sales

72.15

69.9

68.35

65.22

Employee costs

-190.46

-179.17

-198.48

-142.78

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

169.76

161.9

114.27

97.82

Depreciation

-47.08

-43.15

-40.12

-19.75

Tax paid

-43.12

-42.16

-35.65

-33.8

Working capital

82.16

-11.68

-23.97

-0.45

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.45

-1.41

28.88

653.61

Op profit growth

5.38

24.42

29.2

473

EBIT growth

4.06

30.08

14.79

433.73

Net profit growth

5.76

52.3

22.79

441.52

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Orient Electric Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Orient Electric Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Chandra Kant Birla

Independent Director

K Pradeep Chandra

Independent Director

TCA Ranganathan

Independent Director

Alka Marezban Bharucha

Independent Director

Raju Lal

Managing Director & CEO

Ravindra Singh Negi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hitesh Kumar Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Orient Electric Ltd

Summary

Orient Electric Limited became a part of diversified Indian Conglomerate CK Birla Group in year 1954. The Company has establisheditself as a one-stop provider of fans, lighting, home appliances, switchgears and other electrical solutions. The Company was incorporated on 10th October 2016 and became a subsidiary of Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. (OPIL). A Scheme of Arrangement had been filed with National Company Law Tribunal to demerge the Consumer Electric Business of the Holding Company (OPIL) by transferring the same on a going concern basis to the Company w.e.f. 1st March 2017, which has subsequently been approved by the National Company Law Tribunal. Pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement, shares held by Demerged Company stands cancelled and post demerger, the Company ceased to be a subsidiary of OPIL.The Company is engaged in manufacture/purchase and sale of Electrical Consumer Durables, Lighting & Switchgear products. Presently, it has manufacturing facilities at Faridabad, Noida and Kolkata. In FY 2019-2020, the Company launched the new Inverter i-Series in fans and entered into faade lighting. It also launched energy-saving inverter air-coolers in March 2020. It launched 4 products in air cooler category such as, Ultimo, Knight Desert coolers, metal coolers and inverter air coolers. A new range of Glassline Water Heaters with connected features, was introduced in the year. Further, Gas water heaters were also launched. A new Breakfast series of Kitchen appliances, like In
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Orient Electric Ltd share price today?

The Orient Electric Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹233 today.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Electric Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orient Electric Ltd is ₹4971.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Orient Electric Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Orient Electric Ltd is 82.45 and 7.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Orient Electric Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orient Electric Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orient Electric Ltd is ₹189 and ₹297.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Orient Electric Ltd?

Orient Electric Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.58%, 3 Years at -13.87%, 1 Year at 2.63%, 6 Month at -14.52%, 3 Month at -0.69% and 1 Month at 0.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Orient Electric Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Orient Electric Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.31 %
Institutions - 34.93 %
Public - 26.77 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Orient Electric Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.