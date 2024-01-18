The Board of Directors in their meeting today i.e. 09 May 2024 declared final dividend for the financial year 2023-24. Intimation is attached. Recommended a final dividend of Re.0.75(@75%) per equity share of face value of Re. 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which is subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The Final dividend shall be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of AGM post approval by the shareholders. The Company had declared and paid an interim dividend of Rs. 0.75 (75%) per equity share during the previous quarter of financial year 2023-24, thereby making a total dividend of Rs. 1.50 (150 %) per equity share of Re. 1/- each for the financial year 2023-24. Date of the AGM along with Record Date / Book Closure shall be communicated in due course.