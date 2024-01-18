|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|9 May 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|-
|0.75
|75
|Final
|The Board of Directors in their meeting today i.e. 09 May 2024 declared final dividend for the financial year 2023-24. Intimation is attached. Recommended a final dividend of Re.0.75(@75%) per equity share of face value of Re. 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which is subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The Final dividend shall be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of AGM post approval by the shareholders. The Company had declared and paid an interim dividend of Rs. 0.75 (75%) per equity share during the previous quarter of financial year 2023-24, thereby making a total dividend of Rs. 1.50 (150 %) per equity share of Re. 1/- each for the financial year 2023-24. Date of the AGM along with Record Date / Book Closure shall be communicated in due course.
|Dividend
|1 Feb 2024
|13 Feb 2024
|13 Feb 2024
|0.75
|75
|Interim
|Please find attached outcome of BM pertaining Q 3 FY 23-24 unaudited financial results The payment of Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.75/- (75%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 1 each for the financial year 2023-24 and have fixed Tuesday, February 13, 2024 as the Record Date for determining the shareholders who will be entitled to the said Dividend. The Interim Dividend will be paid to the entitled shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration.
