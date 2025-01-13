Orient Electric Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.34
21.28
21.22
21.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
617.59
563.36
520.09
434.44
Net Worth
638.93
584.64
541.31
455.66
Minority Interest
Debt
111.58
97.25
67.54
61.41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
20.85
20.59
0
0
Total Liabilities
771.36
702.48
608.85
517.07
Fixed Assets
460.87
311.76
214.99
197.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
37.33
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
51.01
46.04
26.27
26.29
Networking Capital
155.82
180.46
217.07
36.03
Inventories
315.06
284.64
326.07
249.16
Inventory Days
48.61
44.74
Sundry Debtors
461.96
355.98
390.36
355.18
Debtor Days
58.19
63.78
Other Current Assets
79.28
122.58
79.16
76.98
Sundry Creditors
-558.82
-465.76
-451.39
-521.11
Creditor Days
67.29
93.57
Other Current Liabilities
-141.66
-116.98
-127.13
-124.18
Cash
66.33
164.22
150.52
257.55
Total Assets
771.36
702.48
608.85
517.07
