|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,448.37
2,032.6
2,061.82
1,599.77
yoy growth (%)
20.45
-1.41
28.88
653.61
Raw materials
-1,766.61
-1,420.95
-1,409.35
-1,043.41
As % of sales
72.15
69.9
68.35
65.22
Employee costs
-190.46
-179.17
-198.48
-142.78
As % of sales
7.77
8.81
9.62
8.92
Other costs
-259.98
-212.97
-277.57
-277.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.61
10.47
13.46
17.31
Operating profit
231.32
219.51
176.42
136.54
OPM
9.44
10.79
8.55
8.53
Depreciation
-47.08
-43.15
-40.12
-19.75
Interest expense
-20.29
-20.73
-26.12
-24.46
Other income
5.81
6.27
4.09
5.5
Profit before tax
169.76
161.9
114.27
97.82
Taxes
-43.12
-42.16
-35.65
-33.8
Tax rate
-25.4
-26.04
-31.19
-34.55
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
126.64
119.74
78.62
64.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
126.64
119.74
78.62
64.02
yoy growth (%)
5.76
52.3
22.79
441.52
NPM
5.17
5.89
3.81
4
