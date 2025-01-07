iifl-logo-icon 1
Orient Electric Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

238.11
(2.32%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:13 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,448.37

2,032.6

2,061.82

1,599.77

yoy growth (%)

20.45

-1.41

28.88

653.61

Raw materials

-1,766.61

-1,420.95

-1,409.35

-1,043.41

As % of sales

72.15

69.9

68.35

65.22

Employee costs

-190.46

-179.17

-198.48

-142.78

As % of sales

7.77

8.81

9.62

8.92

Other costs

-259.98

-212.97

-277.57

-277.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.61

10.47

13.46

17.31

Operating profit

231.32

219.51

176.42

136.54

OPM

9.44

10.79

8.55

8.53

Depreciation

-47.08

-43.15

-40.12

-19.75

Interest expense

-20.29

-20.73

-26.12

-24.46

Other income

5.81

6.27

4.09

5.5

Profit before tax

169.76

161.9

114.27

97.82

Taxes

-43.12

-42.16

-35.65

-33.8

Tax rate

-25.4

-26.04

-31.19

-34.55

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

126.64

119.74

78.62

64.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

126.64

119.74

78.62

64.02

yoy growth (%)

5.76

52.3

22.79

441.52

NPM

5.17

5.89

3.81

4

