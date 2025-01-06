Orient Electric Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
169.76
161.9
114.27
97.82
Depreciation
-47.08
-43.15
-40.12
-19.75
Tax paid
-43.12
-42.16
-35.65
-33.8
Working capital
82.16
-11.68
-23.97
-0.45
Other operating items
Operating
161.72
64.9
14.53
43.81
Capital expenditure
67.18
35.24
135.28
211.52
Free cash flow
228.9
100.15
149.81
255.33
Equity raised
843.8
668.78
515.37
390.96
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
114.45
19.58
-30.74
40.36
Dividends paid
15.91
15.91
13.79
21.22
Net in cash
1,203.06
804.42
648.23
707.87
