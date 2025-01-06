iifl-logo-icon 1
Orient Electric Ltd Cash Flow Statement

232.7
(-2.58%)
Jan 6, 2025

Orient Electric FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

169.76

161.9

114.27

97.82

Depreciation

-47.08

-43.15

-40.12

-19.75

Tax paid

-43.12

-42.16

-35.65

-33.8

Working capital

82.16

-11.68

-23.97

-0.45

Other operating items

Operating

161.72

64.9

14.53

43.81

Capital expenditure

67.18

35.24

135.28

211.52

Free cash flow

228.9

100.15

149.81

255.33

Equity raised

843.8

668.78

515.37

390.96

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

114.45

19.58

-30.74

40.36

Dividends paid

15.91

15.91

13.79

21.22

Net in cash

1,203.06

804.42

648.23

707.87

