|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|1 Aug 2024
|1 Jul 2024
|AGM 01/08/2024 Please find enclosed intimation regarding 8th AGM and Book closure for AGM and Final Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.07.2024) Please find attached notice of 8th AGM of Orient Electric Limited for FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.07.2024) Please find enclosed summary proceedings of 8th AGM of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024) Please find enclosed the voting results along with scrutinizers report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.