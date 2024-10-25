Board Meeting 17 Dec 2024 17 Dec 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), read with SEBI Master Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/0155 dated November 11, 2024, as amended, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors of Orient Electric Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. December 17, 2024, considered and took note of /approved the changes in the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company as per enclosed letter Please find enclosed disclosure under regulation 30 of Listing Regulations regarding changes in Key Managerial Personnels. Please find enclosed herewith the resignation of Company Secretary/Compliance Officer w.e.f. close of business hours on December 20, 2024.

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

Orient Electric Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. please find attached the financial results for quarter & half year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 18 Jul 2024

Orient Electric Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Declaration of Un-Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 302024. PFA, Un - Audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 30 May 2024

Took on record the resignation of Mr. Desh Deepak Khetrapal (DIN: 02362633) as Director and from the position of Vice Chairman & Managing Director of the Company, to be effective from the close of business hours on May 30, 2024. Pursuant to Sub-para (7C) of Para A of Part A of Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, the copy of his resignation letter as submitted to the Company is enclosed herewith as Annexure 1a. 2. Appointed Mr. Ravindra Singh Negi (DIN: 10627944) as the Managing Director of the Company for a period of five (5) years effective from May 31, 2024, designated as Managing Director and CEO, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company, which shall be taken within prescribed timeline. Read less.. Please find attached the outcome of the Board meeting dated 30th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 2 May 2024

Orient Electric Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to consider to declare final dividend for the Financial year 2023-24 if any The Board of Directors in their meeting today i.e. 09 May 2024 declared final dividend for the financial year 2023-24. Intimation is attached. 1. Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, copy of the aforesaid Audited Financial Results of the Company, alongwith Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon is enclosed herewith. It is hereby further confirmed that the Statutory Auditors have issued the Audit Report on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results with unmodified opinion. Aforesaid Audited Financial Results will also be available on the website of the Company, www.orientelectric.com. 2. Recommended a final dividend of Re.0.75(@75%) per equity share of face value of Re. 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which is subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024