Orient Electric Ltd Summary

Orient Electric Limited became a part of diversified Indian Conglomerate CK Birla Group in year 1954. The Company has establisheditself as a one-stop provider of fans, lighting, home appliances, switchgears and other electrical solutions. The Company was incorporated on 10th October 2016 and became a subsidiary of Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. (OPIL). A Scheme of Arrangement had been filed with National Company Law Tribunal to demerge the Consumer Electric Business of the Holding Company (OPIL) by transferring the same on a going concern basis to the Company w.e.f. 1st March 2017, which has subsequently been approved by the National Company Law Tribunal. Pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement, shares held by Demerged Company stands cancelled and post demerger, the Company ceased to be a subsidiary of OPIL.The Company is engaged in manufacture/purchase and sale of Electrical Consumer Durables, Lighting & Switchgear products. Presently, it has manufacturing facilities at Faridabad, Noida and Kolkata. In FY 2019-2020, the Company launched the new Inverter i-Series in fans and entered into faade lighting. It also launched energy-saving inverter air-coolers in March 2020. It launched 4 products in air cooler category such as, Ultimo, Knight Desert coolers, metal coolers and inverter air coolers. A new range of Glassline Water Heaters with connected features, was introduced in the year. Further, Gas water heaters were also launched. A new Breakfast series of Kitchen appliances, like Induction cooktop, toaster etc. was launched. It introduced EyeLuv lighting series in July 2019. Powered without battery, Wireless Bells which function on kinetic bell push were launched in September 2019. It introduced IoT-enabled smart plugs in December 2019 which allow for wireless control & operation of appliances/ devices through smartphones & voice-control devices. In FY 2021, Company launched Stella range of modular switches.During FY 2022, Company redesigned its fans distribution framework in Odisha and Bihar to extract the full market potential of these territories. These alterations to OELs distribution system were designed to gain market share within these regions. Apart from this, it expanded fan distribution network within South India to capture and reinforce under penetrated market. It acquired land in Hyderabad for a new greenfield project in FY 2022. It made notable investments in setting up R&D Centre at Faridabad; expanding Driver Plant & LED lighting facility at Noida; expanding LED Lighting facility; in the relayout of Faridabad Plant; making moulds for new products, and in various digital transformation initiatives of the Company. New launches of UV Sanitech, Emergency lighting, Supercoolers and expanded range of i-Series fans and Kitchen Appliances received significant traction and enthusiastic reception from channel partners and consumers.During the year 2022-23, the Company launched Cloud 3 Cooling Fan powered by the revolutionary CloudchillTM Technology platform. It strengthened BLDC Fans range, introducing over 10 new models. It launched instant water heaters in 5.5 litres capacity. Thereafter, it launched new water heaters with polymer body. It introduced multiple products both in B2B and B2C segments, like smart LED lights and faade lighting solutions. In Switchgear, it augmented modular switches range and launched electrical house wires for growth potential. It completed projects such as, the Ganga Barrage, the Varanasi Cantonment Railway Station, and the Puducherry Smart City during FY23.