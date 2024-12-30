Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹84.39
Prev. Close₹80.38
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.65
Day's High₹84.39
Day's Low₹84.39
52 Week's High₹80.38
52 Week's Low₹63
Book Value₹-36.13
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)54.89
P/E4.35
EPS18.48
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.25
3.25
3.25
3.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
374.78
-35.55
-12.3
16.42
Net Worth
378.03
-32.3
-9.05
19.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
538.36
649.87
684.27
570.99
yoy growth (%)
-17.15
-5.02
19.84
-7.23
Raw materials
-419.01
-465.22
-477.34
-409.74
As % of sales
77.83
71.58
69.75
71.75
Employee costs
-36.45
-38.98
-37.07
-35.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-56.41
-1.96
5.15
-5.93
Depreciation
-4.2
-4.28
-4.74
-5.46
Tax paid
10.6
0.36
-1.97
2.67
Working capital
-29.06
-40.48
33.47
-13.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.15
-5.02
19.84
-7.23
Op profit growth
-580.25
-34.34
119.86
-135.12
EBIT growth
-728.28
-42.7
616.89
-111.32
Net profit growth
2,753.36
-150.53
-197.54
-82.81
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6.36
1.73
3.42
17.3
155.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.36
1.73
3.42
17.3
155.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
52.15
0.08
0.24
0.07
44.22
Independent Director
Anuj Goyal
Non Executive Director
Kartik Roop Rai
Non Executive Director
Sanjiv Kavaljit Singh
Non Executive Director
Sadhna Syal
Whole Time Director & CFO
Chander Mohan Dhall
Independent Director
ISHWAR DAS CHUGH
Independent Director
Des Raj Dhingra
Independent Director
Praveen Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prakhar Rastogi
Additional Director & CFO
Chander Mohan Dhall
Summary
Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd., previously known as Atlas Cycle Industries (ACIL) started with the manufacture of bicycle saddles in 1951, and produced its first bicycle in 1952. From a modest beginning of 120 cycles per day, the company has come a long way to become Indias second-largest cycle manufacturer. It has units at Sonepat, Sahibabad, Rasoi and Gurgaon, all in Haryana. Its combined manufacturing capacity stands at a hefty 3.1 million cycles per annum. It emerged as the largest exporter of bicycles from India. New export markets like Myanmar and South Africa were explored in 1994-95. It has been exporting components, bicycles and mopeds, besides tapping the fitness equipment market overseas. Its ISO-9002 certification is expected to boost exports. The steel tube manufacturing facility at Gurgaon was expanded from 25,000 tpa to 50,000 tpa. The expansion was funded by a rights issue of NCDs in Nov.94. This backward integration helped Atlas stem the profit erosion due to rising costs.It continued its backward integration by setting up a 10,000 tpa cold-rolled (CR) steel project (cost : Rs 14 cr) at Sonepat, housed at the site used previously by its moped unit. The company has developed and implemented a sophisticated frame alignment checking and correcting fixture by employing hydraulic clamping, electronic sensing and display capable of reading errors upto 0.1 mm. A new design for a rowing machine and a bicycle with front telescopic suspension have been developed. Their pr
The Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹84.39 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd is ₹54.89 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd is 4.35 and -2.22 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd is ₹63 and ₹80.38 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.10%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
