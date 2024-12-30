Summary

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd., previously known as Atlas Cycle Industries (ACIL) started with the manufacture of bicycle saddles in 1951, and produced its first bicycle in 1952. From a modest beginning of 120 cycles per day, the company has come a long way to become Indias second-largest cycle manufacturer. It has units at Sonepat, Sahibabad, Rasoi and Gurgaon, all in Haryana. Its combined manufacturing capacity stands at a hefty 3.1 million cycles per annum. It emerged as the largest exporter of bicycles from India. New export markets like Myanmar and South Africa were explored in 1994-95. It has been exporting components, bicycles and mopeds, besides tapping the fitness equipment market overseas. Its ISO-9002 certification is expected to boost exports. The steel tube manufacturing facility at Gurgaon was expanded from 25,000 tpa to 50,000 tpa. The expansion was funded by a rights issue of NCDs in Nov.94. This backward integration helped Atlas stem the profit erosion due to rising costs.It continued its backward integration by setting up a 10,000 tpa cold-rolled (CR) steel project (cost : Rs 14 cr) at Sonepat, housed at the site used previously by its moped unit. The company has developed and implemented a sophisticated frame alignment checking and correcting fixture by employing hydraulic clamping, electronic sensing and display capable of reading errors upto 0.1 mm. A new design for a rowing machine and a bicycle with front telescopic suspension have been developed. Their pr

Read More