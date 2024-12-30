iifl-logo-icon 1
Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd Share Price

84.39
(4.99%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:37 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open84.39
  • Day's High84.39
  • 52 Wk High80.38
  • Prev. Close80.38
  • Day's Low84.39
  • 52 Wk Low 63
  • Turnover (lac)7.65
  • P/E4.35
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value-36.13
  • EPS18.48
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)54.89
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd Corporate Action

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Jun, 2024

arrow

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:55 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.92%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 58.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.25

3.25

3.25

3.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

374.78

-35.55

-12.3

16.42

Net Worth

378.03

-32.3

-9.05

19.67

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

538.36

649.87

684.27

570.99

yoy growth (%)

-17.15

-5.02

19.84

-7.23

Raw materials

-419.01

-465.22

-477.34

-409.74

As % of sales

77.83

71.58

69.75

71.75

Employee costs

-36.45

-38.98

-37.07

-35.27

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-56.41

-1.96

5.15

-5.93

Depreciation

-4.2

-4.28

-4.74

-5.46

Tax paid

10.6

0.36

-1.97

2.67

Working capital

-29.06

-40.48

33.47

-13.43

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.15

-5.02

19.84

-7.23

Op profit growth

-580.25

-34.34

119.86

-135.12

EBIT growth

-728.28

-42.7

616.89

-111.32

Net profit growth

2,753.36

-150.53

-197.54

-82.81

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6.36

1.73

3.42

17.3

155.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.36

1.73

3.42

17.3

155.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

52.15

0.08

0.24

0.07

44.22

Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Anuj Goyal

Non Executive Director

Kartik Roop Rai

Non Executive Director

Sanjiv Kavaljit Singh

Non Executive Director

Sadhna Syal

Whole Time Director & CFO

Chander Mohan Dhall

Independent Director

ISHWAR DAS CHUGH

Independent Director

Des Raj Dhingra

Independent Director

Praveen Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prakhar Rastogi

Additional Director & CFO

Chander Mohan Dhall

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd

Summary

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd., previously known as Atlas Cycle Industries (ACIL) started with the manufacture of bicycle saddles in 1951, and produced its first bicycle in 1952. From a modest beginning of 120 cycles per day, the company has come a long way to become Indias second-largest cycle manufacturer. It has units at Sonepat, Sahibabad, Rasoi and Gurgaon, all in Haryana. Its combined manufacturing capacity stands at a hefty 3.1 million cycles per annum. It emerged as the largest exporter of bicycles from India. New export markets like Myanmar and South Africa were explored in 1994-95. It has been exporting components, bicycles and mopeds, besides tapping the fitness equipment market overseas. Its ISO-9002 certification is expected to boost exports. The steel tube manufacturing facility at Gurgaon was expanded from 25,000 tpa to 50,000 tpa. The expansion was funded by a rights issue of NCDs in Nov.94. This backward integration helped Atlas stem the profit erosion due to rising costs.It continued its backward integration by setting up a 10,000 tpa cold-rolled (CR) steel project (cost : Rs 14 cr) at Sonepat, housed at the site used previously by its moped unit. The company has developed and implemented a sophisticated frame alignment checking and correcting fixture by employing hydraulic clamping, electronic sensing and display capable of reading errors upto 0.1 mm. A new design for a rowing machine and a bicycle with front telescopic suspension have been developed. Their pr
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd share price today?

The Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹84.39 today.

What is the Market Cap of Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd is ₹54.89 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd is 4.35 and -2.22 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd is ₹63 and ₹80.38 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd?

Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.10%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.92 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 58.07 %

