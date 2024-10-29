|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 29.10.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Jul 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|ATLAS CYCLES (HARYANA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024 APPROVAL OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.06.2024 ANNOUNCEMENT UNDER REGULATION 30 OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|31 May 2024
|intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure) Regulations 2015 regarding appointment of additional directors in the company
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|ATLAS CYCLES (HARYANA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended on 31.03.2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 29.05.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting- Change in Management Results 31032024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|ATLAS CYCLES (HARYANA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended on 31.12.2023 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 10TH FEBRUARY, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)
