Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
4.72
1.63
0.18
1.55
1.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.72
1.63
0.18
1.55
1.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
49.95
2.2
0.05
0.03
0.23
Total Income
54.68
3.83
0.23
1.59
1.35
Total Expenditure
50.29
5.25
8.16
14.61
16.6
PBIDT
4.38
-1.43
-7.93
-13.03
-15.25
Interest
0.03
0
-0.02
0.07
0.05
PBDT
4.35
-1.43
-7.92
-13.09
-15.3
Depreciation
0.49
1.67
1.13
1.15
1.52
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.1
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
3.76
-3.1
-9.05
-14.25
-16.82
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.76
-3.1
-9.05
-14.25
-16.82
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.76
-3.1
-9.05
-14.25
-16.82
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.78
-4.77
0
-21.91
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.25
3.25
3.25
3.25
3.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
92.79
-87.73
-4,405.55
-840.64
-1,361.6
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
79.66
-190.18
-5,027.77
-919.35
-1,501.78
