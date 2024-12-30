iifl-logo-icon 1
Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd Half Yearly Results

93.03
(5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022

Gross Sales

4.72

1.63

0.18

1.55

1.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.72

1.63

0.18

1.55

1.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

49.95

2.2

0.05

0.03

0.23

Total Income

54.68

3.83

0.23

1.59

1.35

Total Expenditure

50.29

5.25

8.16

14.61

16.6

PBIDT

4.38

-1.43

-7.93

-13.03

-15.25

Interest

0.03

0

-0.02

0.07

0.05

PBDT

4.35

-1.43

-7.92

-13.09

-15.3

Depreciation

0.49

1.67

1.13

1.15

1.52

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.1

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

3.76

-3.1

-9.05

-14.25

-16.82

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.76

-3.1

-9.05

-14.25

-16.82

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.76

-3.1

-9.05

-14.25

-16.82

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.78

-4.77

0

-21.91

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.25

3.25

3.25

3.25

3.25

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

92.79

-87.73

-4,405.55

-840.64

-1,361.6

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

79.66

-190.18

-5,027.77

-919.35

-1,501.78

Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

