Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-56.41
-1.96
5.15
-5.93
Depreciation
-4.2
-4.28
-4.74
-5.46
Tax paid
10.6
0.36
-1.97
2.67
Working capital
-29.06
-40.48
33.47
-13.43
Other operating items
Operating
-79.07
-46.36
31.9
-22.15
Capital expenditure
-14.55
2.8
-3.41
-2.34
Free cash flow
-93.62
-43.56
28.48
-24.49
Equity raised
188.62
191.83
183.5
188.03
Investing
-11.33
-3.48
2.01
0.17
Financing
3.87
-41.38
37.57
-19.62
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
87.53
103.4
251.56
144.09
No Record Found
