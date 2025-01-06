iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd Cash Flow Statement

88.6
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd

Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-56.41

-1.96

5.15

-5.93

Depreciation

-4.2

-4.28

-4.74

-5.46

Tax paid

10.6

0.36

-1.97

2.67

Working capital

-29.06

-40.48

33.47

-13.43

Other operating items

Operating

-79.07

-46.36

31.9

-22.15

Capital expenditure

-14.55

2.8

-3.41

-2.34

Free cash flow

-93.62

-43.56

28.48

-24.49

Equity raised

188.62

191.83

183.5

188.03

Investing

-11.33

-3.48

2.01

0.17

Financing

3.87

-41.38

37.57

-19.62

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

87.53

103.4

251.56

144.09

Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.