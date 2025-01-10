iifl-logo-icon 1
Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd Balance Sheet

112.81
(9.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:07 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.25

3.25

3.25

3.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

374.78

-35.55

-12.3

16.42

Net Worth

378.03

-32.3

-9.05

19.67

Minority Interest

Debt

9

9

9

9

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

387.03

-23.3

-0.05

28.67

Fixed Assets

427.03

21.02

33.2

40.55

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.32

0.37

0.37

Deferred Tax Asset Net

27.09

27.09

27.09

27.09

Networking Capital

-67.52

-72.25

-62.12

-40.57

Inventories

3.83

11.35

16.65

21.11

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.67

18.69

21.14

26.09

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

21.19

36.51

36.33

36.74

Sundry Creditors

-61.82

-103.66

-103.84

-103.4

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-33.39

-35.14

-32.4

-21.11

Cash

0.44

0.52

1.42

1.24

Total Assets

387.05

-23.3

-0.04

28.68

