Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.25
3.25
3.25
3.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
374.78
-35.55
-12.3
16.42
Net Worth
378.03
-32.3
-9.05
19.67
Minority Interest
Debt
9
9
9
9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
387.03
-23.3
-0.05
28.67
Fixed Assets
427.03
21.02
33.2
40.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.32
0.37
0.37
Deferred Tax Asset Net
27.09
27.09
27.09
27.09
Networking Capital
-67.52
-72.25
-62.12
-40.57
Inventories
3.83
11.35
16.65
21.11
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.67
18.69
21.14
26.09
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
21.19
36.51
36.33
36.74
Sundry Creditors
-61.82
-103.66
-103.84
-103.4
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-33.39
-35.14
-32.4
-21.11
Cash
0.44
0.52
1.42
1.24
Total Assets
387.05
-23.3
-0.04
28.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.