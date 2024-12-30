Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2.93
1.73
2.49
12.67
126.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.93
1.73
2.49
12.67
126.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.32
0.04
0.14
0.06
21.5
Total Income
5.25
1.77
2.63
12.72
148.15
Total Expenditure
8.99
17.85
17.35
34.02
158.47
PBIDT
-3.74
-16.09
-14.72
-21.3
-10.32
Interest
0.01
0.07
0.06
0.03
2.71
PBDT
-3.75
-16.16
-14.78
-21.33
-13.03
Depreciation
2.22
1.73
2.52
3.01
3.16
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
-2.77
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-5.97
-17.88
-17.3
-24.34
-13.42
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-5.97
-17.88
-17.3
-24.34
-13.42
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-5.97
-17.88
-17.3
-24.34
-13.42
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-9.18
-27.5
-26.6
-37.42
-20.63
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.25
3.25
3.25
3.25
3.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-127.64
-930.05
-591.16
-168.11
-8.14
PBDTM(%)
-127.98
-934.1
-593.57
-168.35
-10.28
PATM(%)
-203.75
-1,033.52
-694.77
-192.1
-10.59
