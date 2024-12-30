iifl-logo-icon 1
Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd Nine Monthly Results

97.68
(5.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

2.93

1.73

2.49

12.67

126.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.93

1.73

2.49

12.67

126.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.32

0.04

0.14

0.06

21.5

Total Income

5.25

1.77

2.63

12.72

148.15

Total Expenditure

8.99

17.85

17.35

34.02

158.47

PBIDT

-3.74

-16.09

-14.72

-21.3

-10.32

Interest

0.01

0.07

0.06

0.03

2.71

PBDT

-3.75

-16.16

-14.78

-21.33

-13.03

Depreciation

2.22

1.73

2.52

3.01

3.16

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

-2.77

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-5.97

-17.88

-17.3

-24.34

-13.42

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-5.97

-17.88

-17.3

-24.34

-13.42

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-5.97

-17.88

-17.3

-24.34

-13.42

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-9.18

-27.5

-26.6

-37.42

-20.63

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.25

3.25

3.25

3.25

3.25

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-127.64

-930.05

-591.16

-168.11

-8.14

PBDTM(%)

-127.98

-934.1

-593.57

-168.35

-10.28

PATM(%)

-203.75

-1,033.52

-694.77

-192.1

-10.59

