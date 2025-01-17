iifl-logo-icon 1
Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd Key Ratios

150.82
(5.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:18 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-71.04

-17.15

-5.02

19.84

Op profit growth

-18.57

-581.2

-34.38

120.46

EBIT growth

-105.14

-729.67

-42.75

624.78

Net profit growth

-106.79

2,733.81

-151.07

-196.58

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-23.9

-8.5

1.46

2.11

EBIT margin

1.63

-9.17

1.2

2

Net profit margin

1.99

-8.51

-0.24

0.46

RoCE

2.88

-37.67

4.6

7.73

RoNW

1.46

-15.37

-0.41

0.82

RoA

0.88

-8.73

-0.23

0.44

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.79

-70.49

0

9.74

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.97

-76.95

-9.07

-4.84

Book value per share

84.13

79.35

149.83

304.65

Valuation ratios

P/E

6.46

-1.15

0

21.4

P/CEPS

-15.68

-1.05

-18.26

-43.04

P/B

0.36

1.02

1.1

0.68

EV/EBIDTA

3.62

-2.42

12.83

11.52

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-145.27

-18.78

-18.28

-38.42

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

157.1

90.36

86.36

65.07

Inventory days

85.41

34.63

30.77

23.37

Creditor days

-230.52

-103.13

-91.3

-64.93

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.26

7.02

-0.79

-1.6

Net debt / equity

0.09

1.09

0.49

0.77

Net debt / op. profit

-0.13

-1.24

5.04

5.32

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-73.28

-77.83

-71.58

-69.75

Employee costs

-22.31

-6.77

-5.99

-5.41

Other costs

-28.3

-23.89

-20.95

-22.7

