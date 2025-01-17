Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-71.04
-17.15
-5.02
19.84
Op profit growth
-18.57
-581.2
-34.38
120.46
EBIT growth
-105.14
-729.67
-42.75
624.78
Net profit growth
-106.79
2,733.81
-151.07
-196.58
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-23.9
-8.5
1.46
2.11
EBIT margin
1.63
-9.17
1.2
2
Net profit margin
1.99
-8.51
-0.24
0.46
RoCE
2.88
-37.67
4.6
7.73
RoNW
1.46
-15.37
-0.41
0.82
RoA
0.88
-8.73
-0.23
0.44
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.79
-70.49
0
9.74
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.97
-76.95
-9.07
-4.84
Book value per share
84.13
79.35
149.83
304.65
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.46
-1.15
0
21.4
P/CEPS
-15.68
-1.05
-18.26
-43.04
P/B
0.36
1.02
1.1
0.68
EV/EBIDTA
3.62
-2.42
12.83
11.52
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-145.27
-18.78
-18.28
-38.42
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
157.1
90.36
86.36
65.07
Inventory days
85.41
34.63
30.77
23.37
Creditor days
-230.52
-103.13
-91.3
-64.93
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.26
7.02
-0.79
-1.6
Net debt / equity
0.09
1.09
0.49
0.77
Net debt / op. profit
-0.13
-1.24
5.04
5.32
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-73.28
-77.83
-71.58
-69.75
Employee costs
-22.31
-6.77
-5.99
-5.41
Other costs
-28.3
-23.89
-20.95
-22.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.