|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
538.36
649.87
684.27
570.99
yoy growth (%)
-17.15
-5.02
19.84
-7.23
Raw materials
-419.01
-465.22
-477.34
-409.74
As % of sales
77.83
71.58
69.75
71.75
Employee costs
-36.45
-38.98
-37.07
-35.27
As % of sales
6.77
5.99
5.41
6.17
Other costs
-128.62
-136.14
-155.35
-119.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.89
20.94
22.7
20.9
Operating profit
-45.73
9.52
14.5
6.59
OPM
-8.49
1.46
2.11
1.15
Depreciation
-4.2
-4.28
-4.74
-5.46
Interest expense
-7.02
-9.82
-8.56
-7.84
Other income
0.55
2.61
3.95
0.78
Profit before tax
-56.41
-1.96
5.15
-5.93
Taxes
10.6
0.36
-1.97
2.67
Tax rate
-18.79
-18.4
-38.34
-45.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-45.81
-1.6
3.17
-3.25
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-45.81
-1.6
3.17
-3.25
yoy growth (%)
2,753.36
-150.53
-197.54
-82.81
NPM
-8.5
-0.24
0.46
-0.57
