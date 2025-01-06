iifl-logo-icon 1
Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

538.36

649.87

684.27

570.99

yoy growth (%)

-17.15

-5.02

19.84

-7.23

Raw materials

-419.01

-465.22

-477.34

-409.74

As % of sales

77.83

71.58

69.75

71.75

Employee costs

-36.45

-38.98

-37.07

-35.27

As % of sales

6.77

5.99

5.41

6.17

Other costs

-128.62

-136.14

-155.35

-119.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.89

20.94

22.7

20.9

Operating profit

-45.73

9.52

14.5

6.59

OPM

-8.49

1.46

2.11

1.15

Depreciation

-4.2

-4.28

-4.74

-5.46

Interest expense

-7.02

-9.82

-8.56

-7.84

Other income

0.55

2.61

3.95

0.78

Profit before tax

-56.41

-1.96

5.15

-5.93

Taxes

10.6

0.36

-1.97

2.67

Tax rate

-18.79

-18.4

-38.34

-45.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-45.81

-1.6

3.17

-3.25

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-45.81

-1.6

3.17

-3.25

yoy growth (%)

2,753.36

-150.53

-197.54

-82.81

NPM

-8.5

-0.24

0.46

-0.57

