Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd Summary

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd., previously known as Atlas Cycle Industries (ACIL) started with the manufacture of bicycle saddles in 1951, and produced its first bicycle in 1952. From a modest beginning of 120 cycles per day, the company has come a long way to become Indias second-largest cycle manufacturer. It has units at Sonepat, Sahibabad, Rasoi and Gurgaon, all in Haryana. Its combined manufacturing capacity stands at a hefty 3.1 million cycles per annum. It emerged as the largest exporter of bicycles from India. New export markets like Myanmar and South Africa were explored in 1994-95. It has been exporting components, bicycles and mopeds, besides tapping the fitness equipment market overseas. Its ISO-9002 certification is expected to boost exports. The steel tube manufacturing facility at Gurgaon was expanded from 25,000 tpa to 50,000 tpa. The expansion was funded by a rights issue of NCDs in Nov.94. This backward integration helped Atlas stem the profit erosion due to rising costs.It continued its backward integration by setting up a 10,000 tpa cold-rolled (CR) steel project (cost : Rs 14 cr) at Sonepat, housed at the site used previously by its moped unit. The company has developed and implemented a sophisticated frame alignment checking and correcting fixture by employing hydraulic clamping, electronic sensing and display capable of reading errors upto 0.1 mm. A new design for a rowing machine and a bicycle with front telescopic suspension have been developed. Their prototypes are being tested.The company has awarded its shareholders six bonus issues between 1966 and 1994. During 1995-96, new TANGO range of fancy bikes covering SLRs, CTBs, ATBs, & MTBs has been developed. Company has newly introduced `Laser series of bicycles. The paint application plant has been commissioned.