SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹330
Prev. Close₹330
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.58
Day's High₹330
Day's Low₹310.05
52 Week's High₹383
52 Week's Low₹201
Book Value₹80.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)216.89
P/E28.33
EPS11.65
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7
1.72
1.72
1.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
49.19
8.24
2.34
1.29
Net Worth
56.19
9.96
4.06
3.01
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
32.42
24.86
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
32.42
24.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.11
0.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Manish Mohan Tibrewal
Executive Director
Ekta Tibrewal
Executive Director
Rajat Vijender Singhal
Non Executive Director
Rahul Jhunjhunwala
Independent Director
Gopal Krishna Tharad
Independent Director
Rupa Lachhiramka
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
KUNTAL PANKAJ SHARMA
Reports by Interiors & More Ltd
Summary
Interiors & More Ltd was originally incorporated on July 30, 2012 as a Private Limited Company with the name Interiors & More Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Interiors & More Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on January 06, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Interiors & More are Manufacturers and Importers of high-quality Artificial Flowers and other decorative Products for decorating Homes,Corporates Premises and Events. Their products include Artificial Flowers, Vases, Plants & Planters, Wedding Props, Lights, Furniture, Fabric, Chandeliers, Candles, Fragrance & more. The Company specialise in providing high-quality artificial flowers, props and other decorative materials for Weddings. In 2021, the Company established a factory in Valsad, Gujarat. Its proficiency lies in understanding the specific requirement of customers and based on which it take orders and accordingly, design to deliver the final product. It buy from other well established and renowned companies and sell to businesses engaged in event planning as well as individual customers seeking products to decorate their homes. They are a Privately Owned Indian Company having dynamic team in the field of Fresh & Artificial Flowers, Gift Items, Decoration for Home, Offices and other establishments like Malls, Airports, Party Halls etc. From Import
Read More
The Interiors & More Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹310.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Interiors & More Ltd is ₹216.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Interiors & More Ltd is 28.33 and 4.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Interiors & More Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Interiors & More Ltd is ₹201 and ₹383 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Interiors & More Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 16.40%, 6 Month at 24.18%, 3 Month at -3.15% and 1 Month at 0.30%.
