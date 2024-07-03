iifl-logo-icon 1
Interiors & More Ltd Share Price

310.05
(-6.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:02:16 PM

  • Open330
  • Day's High330
  • 52 Wk High383
  • Prev. Close330
  • Day's Low310.05
  • 52 Wk Low 201
  • Turnover (lac)5.58
  • P/E28.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value80.31
  • EPS11.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)216.89
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Interiors & More Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

330

Prev. Close

330

Turnover(Lac.)

5.58

Day's High

330

Day's Low

310.05

52 Week's High

383

52 Week's Low

201

Book Value

80.31

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

216.89

P/E

28.33

EPS

11.65

Divi. Yield

0

Interiors & More Ltd Corporate Action

28 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

Interiors & More Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Interiors & More Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.93%

Non-Promoter- 8.68%

Institutions: 8.68%

Non-Institutions: 21.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Interiors & More Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7

1.72

1.72

1.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

49.19

8.24

2.34

1.29

Net Worth

56.19

9.96

4.06

3.01

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

32.42

24.86

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

32.42

24.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.11

0.58

Interiors & More Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Interiors & More Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Manish Mohan Tibrewal

Executive Director

Ekta Tibrewal

Executive Director

Rajat Vijender Singhal

Non Executive Director

Rahul Jhunjhunwala

Independent Director

Gopal Krishna Tharad

Independent Director

Rupa Lachhiramka

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

KUNTAL PANKAJ SHARMA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Interiors & More Ltd

Summary

Interiors & More Ltd was originally incorporated on July 30, 2012 as a Private Limited Company with the name Interiors & More Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Interiors & More Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on January 06, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Interiors & More are Manufacturers and Importers of high-quality Artificial Flowers and other decorative Products for decorating Homes,Corporates Premises and Events. Their products include Artificial Flowers, Vases, Plants & Planters, Wedding Props, Lights, Furniture, Fabric, Chandeliers, Candles, Fragrance & more. The Company specialise in providing high-quality artificial flowers, props and other decorative materials for Weddings. In 2021, the Company established a factory in Valsad, Gujarat. Its proficiency lies in understanding the specific requirement of customers and based on which it take orders and accordingly, design to deliver the final product. It buy from other well established and renowned companies and sell to businesses engaged in event planning as well as individual customers seeking products to decorate their homes. They are a Privately Owned Indian Company having dynamic team in the field of Fresh & Artificial Flowers, Gift Items, Decoration for Home, Offices and other establishments like Malls, Airports, Party Halls etc. From Import
Company FAQs

What is the Interiors & More Ltd share price today?

The Interiors & More Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹310.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Interiors & More Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Interiors & More Ltd is ₹216.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Interiors & More Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Interiors & More Ltd is 28.33 and 4.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Interiors & More Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Interiors & More Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Interiors & More Ltd is ₹201 and ₹383 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Interiors & More Ltd?

Interiors & More Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 16.40%, 6 Month at 24.18%, 3 Month at -3.15% and 1 Month at 0.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Interiors & More Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Interiors & More Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.93 %
Institutions - 8.68 %
Public - 21.39 %

