Interiors & More Ltd Company Summary

319.8
(3.60%)
Jan 14, 2025|10:18:24 AM

Interiors & More Ltd Summary

Interiors & More Ltd was originally incorporated on July 30, 2012 as a Private Limited Company with the name Interiors & More Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Interiors & More Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on January 06, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Interiors & More are Manufacturers and Importers of high-quality Artificial Flowers and other decorative Products for decorating Homes,Corporates Premises and Events. Their products include Artificial Flowers, Vases, Plants & Planters, Wedding Props, Lights, Furniture, Fabric, Chandeliers, Candles, Fragrance & more. The Company specialise in providing high-quality artificial flowers, props and other decorative materials for Weddings. In 2021, the Company established a factory in Valsad, Gujarat. Its proficiency lies in understanding the specific requirement of customers and based on which it take orders and accordingly, design to deliver the final product. It buy from other well established and renowned companies and sell to businesses engaged in event planning as well as individual customers seeking products to decorate their homes. They are a Privately Owned Indian Company having dynamic team in the field of Fresh & Artificial Flowers, Gift Items, Decoration for Home, Offices and other establishments like Malls, Airports, Party Halls etc. From Import to Retail, the Company offer a combination of imaginative design, expertise, and intense involvement to each client.The Company is proposing an Initial Public Offer of 18,50,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.

