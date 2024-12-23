Board Meeting 28 Dec 2024 28 Dec 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 6 and 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD-PoD-1/ /CIR/2023/123, dated July 13, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. December 28, 2024 has approved the appointment of Mr. Jatin Amareliya as CompanySecretary (CS) and Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. December 28, 2024. Details under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 read with SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD-PoD-1/ /CIR/2023/123, dated July 13, 2023 are marked as Annexure-I .

Board Meeting 23 Dec 2024 19 Dec 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123, dated July 13, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. December 23, 2024 considered and approved the following agenda items subject to approval of members;1. Re-Designation of Mr. Rahul Jhunjhunwala (DIN: 00527214) as Executive Director2. Re-Designation of Mrs. Ekta Tibrewal (DIN: 01289275) as Non-Executive DirectorThe meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 6.30 hours and concluded at 7:05 hours.Details under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 read with SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123, dated July 13, 2023 are marked as Annexure-I and Annexure-II (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 23/12/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Interiors & More Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2024 30 Sep 2024

Interiors & More Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 30, 2024.

Board Meeting 24 Sep 2024 24 Sep 2024

Interiors & More Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 24, 2024.

Board Meeting 23 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

To consider other business matters Interiors & More Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/08/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

To consider other business matters Interiors & More Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/07/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 13 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters INM : 28-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 21, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 28, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024) Interiors & More Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 19 Mar 2024