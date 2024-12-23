|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Dec 2024
|28 Dec 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 6 and 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD-PoD-1/ /CIR/2023/123, dated July 13, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. December 28, 2024 has approved the appointment of Mr. Jatin Amareliya as CompanySecretary (CS) and Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. December 28, 2024. Details under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 read with SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD-PoD-1/ /CIR/2023/123, dated July 13, 2023 are marked as Annexure-I .
|Board Meeting
|23 Dec 2024
|19 Dec 2024
|Pursuant to Regulations 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 23rd day of December, 2024, inter alia, to transact the following businesses:1. Re-Designation of Mr. Rahul Jhunjhunwala (DIN: 00527214) as Executive Director2. Re-Designation of Mrs. Ekta Tibrewal as Non-Executive Director Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123, dated July 13, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. December 23, 2024 considered and approved the following agenda items subject to approval of members;1. Re-Designation of Mr. Rahul Jhunjhunwala (DIN: 00527214) as Executive Director2. Re-Designation of Mrs. Ekta Tibrewal (DIN: 01289275) as Non-Executive DirectorThe meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 6.30 hours and concluded at 7:05 hours.Details under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 read with SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123, dated July 13, 2023 are marked as Annexure-I and Annexure-II (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 23/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Interiors & More Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Interiors & More Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 30, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|24 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|Interiors & More Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 24, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|23 Aug 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters Interiors & More Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Jul 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|To consider other business matters Interiors & More Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters INM : 28-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 21, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 28, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024) Interiors & More Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Mar 2024
|19 Mar 2024
|To Approve and Consider the Establishment of Wholly owned Subsidiary in Dubai in the name of Interiors & More Limited LLC S.P To consider other business matters Interiors & More Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 26, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/03/2024)
