Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd Share Price

1,839.25
(-3.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,900
  • Day's High1,915.15
  • 52 Wk High2,620.1
  • Prev. Close1,898.35
  • Day's Low1,836
  • 52 Wk Low 951.35
  • Turnover (lac)468.89
  • P/E123.13
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value216.65
  • EPS15.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,000.92
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

1,900

Prev. Close

1,898.35

Turnover(Lac.)

468.89

Day's High

1,915.15

Day's Low

1,836

52 Week's High

2,620.1

52 Week's Low

951.35

Book Value

216.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,000.92

P/E

123.13

EPS

15.4

Divi. Yield

0

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.25%

Foreign: 74.25%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 8.80%

Institutions: 8.80%

Non-Institutions: 16.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.19

27.19

27.19

27.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

555.78

631.98

712.68

694.66

Net Worth

582.97

659.17

739.87

721.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,646.54

2,197.37

2,185.39

1,917.3

yoy growth (%)

-25.06

0.54

13.98

16.87

Raw materials

-1,031.65

-1,397.36

-1,417.64

-1,219.84

As % of sales

62.65

63.59

64.86

63.62

Employee costs

-167.34

-174.54

-140.98

-122.23

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

36.31

119.06

151.36

118.3

Depreciation

-75.48

-56.29

-52.92

-51.85

Tax paid

-10.33

-34.78

-51.21

-36.97

Working capital

-89.63

170.36

67.81

-17.62

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.06

0.54

13.98

16.87

Op profit growth

-31.79

-13.4

18.54

36.69

EBIT growth

-59.8

-19.08

24.98

55.38

Net profit growth

-60.37

-16.59

23.14

62.73

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Parag Dave

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Yoshikazu Ishihara

Managing Director

Sanjay Sudhakaran

Independent Director

Shalini Kamath

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Nobuyuki Tao

Independent Director

Raman Madhok

Independent Director

Anil Shankar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd

Summary

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Company (formerly known as Hitachi Home and Life Solutions (India) Limited) was incorporated on December 07, 1984 as Acquest Air Conditioning Systems Private Limited. It was converted into a deemed public limited company in June, 1989 and the name of the Company was changed to Hitachi Home & Life Solutions (India) Limited. Further, the Company name was changed from Hitachi Home & Life Solutions (India) Limited to Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited on 19 August 2016.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling and trading of Hitachi brand of Air conditioners, refrigerators, chillers and VRF (variable refrigerant flow) systems and providing design and development services to Group Company to design,and/or support development and improvement of features in new and existing air conditioning products. Manufacturing facility for Air conditioners is set up at Kadi (North Gujarat). The Company performs its marketing activities through branches and regional service centers spread across India.On 22, Jan. 99, the Company issued 5165490 equity shares to Hitachi, Japan and Hitachi India Pvt Ltd., on prefrential basis making Hitachi group co-promoter of the company along with Lalbhai group. Subsequently it has been renamed Amtrex Hitachi Appliances Ltd.It has a technical collaboration with Hitachi, Japan. Amtrex is a leading manufacturer of air-conditioners. It has two plants, one at Kadi, Gujarat (a
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd share price today?

The Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1839.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd is ₹5000.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd is 123.13 and 8.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd is ₹951.35 and ₹2620.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd?

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.15%, 3 Years at -1.69%, 1 Year at 70.36%, 6 Month at -5.22%, 3 Month at -23.23% and 1 Month at -3.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.25 %
Institutions - 8.81 %
Public - 16.94 %

