SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹1,900
Prev. Close₹1,898.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹468.89
Day's High₹1,915.15
Day's Low₹1,836
52 Week's High₹2,620.1
52 Week's Low₹951.35
Book Value₹216.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,000.92
P/E123.13
EPS15.4
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.19
27.19
27.19
27.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
555.78
631.98
712.68
694.66
Net Worth
582.97
659.17
739.87
721.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,646.54
2,197.37
2,185.39
1,917.3
yoy growth (%)
-25.06
0.54
13.98
16.87
Raw materials
-1,031.65
-1,397.36
-1,417.64
-1,219.84
As % of sales
62.65
63.59
64.86
63.62
Employee costs
-167.34
-174.54
-140.98
-122.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
36.31
119.06
151.36
118.3
Depreciation
-75.48
-56.29
-52.92
-51.85
Tax paid
-10.33
-34.78
-51.21
-36.97
Working capital
-89.63
170.36
67.81
-17.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.06
0.54
13.98
16.87
Op profit growth
-31.79
-13.4
18.54
36.69
EBIT growth
-59.8
-19.08
24.98
55.38
Net profit growth
-60.37
-16.59
23.14
62.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Parag Dave
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Yoshikazu Ishihara
Managing Director
Sanjay Sudhakaran
Independent Director
Shalini Kamath
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Nobuyuki Tao
Independent Director
Raman Madhok
Independent Director
Anil Shankar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd
Summary
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Company (formerly known as Hitachi Home and Life Solutions (India) Limited) was incorporated on December 07, 1984 as Acquest Air Conditioning Systems Private Limited. It was converted into a deemed public limited company in June, 1989 and the name of the Company was changed to Hitachi Home & Life Solutions (India) Limited. Further, the Company name was changed from Hitachi Home & Life Solutions (India) Limited to Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited on 19 August 2016.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling and trading of Hitachi brand of Air conditioners, refrigerators, chillers and VRF (variable refrigerant flow) systems and providing design and development services to Group Company to design,and/or support development and improvement of features in new and existing air conditioning products. Manufacturing facility for Air conditioners is set up at Kadi (North Gujarat). The Company performs its marketing activities through branches and regional service centers spread across India.On 22, Jan. 99, the Company issued 5165490 equity shares to Hitachi, Japan and Hitachi India Pvt Ltd., on prefrential basis making Hitachi group co-promoter of the company along with Lalbhai group. Subsequently it has been renamed Amtrex Hitachi Appliances Ltd.It has a technical collaboration with Hitachi, Japan. Amtrex is a leading manufacturer of air-conditioners. It has two plants, one at Kadi, Gujarat (a
Read More
The Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1839.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd is ₹5000.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd is 123.13 and 8.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd is ₹951.35 and ₹2620.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.15%, 3 Years at -1.69%, 1 Year at 70.36%, 6 Month at -5.22%, 3 Month at -23.23% and 1 Month at -3.38%.
