Summary

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Company (formerly known as Hitachi Home and Life Solutions (India) Limited) was incorporated on December 07, 1984 as Acquest Air Conditioning Systems Private Limited. It was converted into a deemed public limited company in June, 1989 and the name of the Company was changed to Hitachi Home & Life Solutions (India) Limited. Further, the Company name was changed from Hitachi Home & Life Solutions (India) Limited to Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited on 19 August 2016.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling and trading of Hitachi brand of Air conditioners, refrigerators, chillers and VRF (variable refrigerant flow) systems and providing design and development services to Group Company to design,and/or support development and improvement of features in new and existing air conditioning products. Manufacturing facility for Air conditioners is set up at Kadi (North Gujarat). The Company performs its marketing activities through branches and regional service centers spread across India.On 22, Jan. 99, the Company issued 5165490 equity shares to Hitachi, Japan and Hitachi India Pvt Ltd., on prefrential basis making Hitachi group co-promoter of the company along with Lalbhai group. Subsequently it has been renamed Amtrex Hitachi Appliances Ltd.It has a technical collaboration with Hitachi, Japan. Amtrex is a leading manufacturer of air-conditioners. It has two plants, one at Kadi, Gujarat (a

Read More