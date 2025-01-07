Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,646.54
2,197.37
2,185.39
1,917.3
yoy growth (%)
-25.06
0.54
13.98
16.87
Raw materials
-1,031.65
-1,397.36
-1,417.64
-1,219.84
As % of sales
62.65
63.59
64.86
63.62
Employee costs
-167.34
-174.54
-140.98
-122.23
As % of sales
10.16
7.94
6.45
6.37
Other costs
-330.09
-453.25
-427.9
-407.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.04
20.62
19.58
21.25
Operating profit
117.46
172.22
198.87
167.76
OPM
7.13
7.83
9.09
8.74
Depreciation
-75.48
-56.29
-52.92
-51.85
Interest expense
-13.56
-5.02
-1.98
-4.39
Other income
7.9
8.15
7.39
6.78
Profit before tax
36.31
119.06
151.36
118.3
Taxes
-10.33
-34.78
-51.21
-36.97
Tax rate
-28.44
-29.21
-33.83
-31.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
25.98
84.28
100.15
81.33
Exceptional items
7.11
-0.75
0
0
Net profit
33.1
83.53
100.15
81.33
yoy growth (%)
-60.37
-16.59
23.14
62.73
NPM
2.01
3.8
4.58
4.24
