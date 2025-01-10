Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.19
27.19
27.19
27.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
555.78
631.98
712.68
694.66
Net Worth
582.97
659.17
739.87
721.85
Minority Interest
Debt
48.08
193.02
112.46
89.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.41
5.24
4.65
3.93
Total Liabilities
634.46
857.43
856.98
814.79
Fixed Assets
380.73
393.82
399.9
437.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
71.34
47.51
20.87
18.89
Networking Capital
110.46
393.98
405.54
235.66
Inventories
656.05
868.55
821.84
704.2
Inventory Days
156.1
Sundry Debtors
378.83
321.18
411.3
264.08
Debtor Days
58.54
Other Current Assets
101.75
140.65
113.98
99.14
Sundry Creditors
-791.34
-707.39
-724.25
-637.75
Creditor Days
141.37
Other Current Liabilities
-234.83
-229.01
-217.33
-194.01
Cash
71.93
22.12
30.67
122.27
Total Assets
634.46
857.43
856.98
814.79
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.