Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
36.31
119.06
151.36
118.3
Depreciation
-75.48
-56.29
-52.92
-51.85
Tax paid
-10.33
-34.78
-51.21
-36.97
Working capital
-89.63
170.36
67.81
-17.62
Other operating items
Operating
-139.12
198.35
115.04
11.86
Capital expenditure
90.74
246.61
38.33
-136.23
Free cash flow
-48.38
444.96
153.37
-124.37
Equity raised
1,322.89
1,085.81
824.97
666.55
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
275.9
199.55
72.18
210.08
Dividends paid
0
0
4.07
4.08
Net in cash
1,550.41
1,730.32
1,054.6
756.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.