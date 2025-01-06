iifl-logo-icon 1
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,839.25
(-3.11%)
Jan 6, 2025

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd

Johnson Con. Hit FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

36.31

119.06

151.36

118.3

Depreciation

-75.48

-56.29

-52.92

-51.85

Tax paid

-10.33

-34.78

-51.21

-36.97

Working capital

-89.63

170.36

67.81

-17.62

Other operating items

Operating

-139.12

198.35

115.04

11.86

Capital expenditure

90.74

246.61

38.33

-136.23

Free cash flow

-48.38

444.96

153.37

-124.37

Equity raised

1,322.89

1,085.81

824.97

666.55

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

275.9

199.55

72.18

210.08

Dividends paid

0

0

4.07

4.08

Net in cash

1,550.41

1,730.32

1,054.6

756.34

