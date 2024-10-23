|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|9 Oct 2024
|Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We forward herewith intimation of Board meeting to be held on 23rd October 2024 to approve financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 are attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting will be held on 30th July 2024 to approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 is attached. Intimation regarding Appointment of Independent Director is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|23 Apr 2024
|JOHNSON CONTROLS - HITACHI AIR CONDITIONING INDIA LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 23 May 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended March 2024. Financial results Audited financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 is attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Mar 2024
|18 Mar 2024
|Disclosure regarding appointment of Independent Director
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|9 Jan 2024
|Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 30th January 2024 to consider and take on record Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023. Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.01.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.