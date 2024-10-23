iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd Board Meeting

1,749
(0.02%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:24:38 AM

Johnson Con. Hit CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Oct 20249 Oct 2024
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We forward herewith intimation of Board meeting to be held on 23rd October 2024 to approve financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 are attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 20249 Jul 2024
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting will be held on 30th July 2024 to approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 is attached. Intimation regarding Appointment of Independent Director is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202423 Apr 2024
JOHNSON CONTROLS - HITACHI AIR CONDITIONING INDIA LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 23 May 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended March 2024. Financial results Audited financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 is attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting18 Mar 202418 Mar 2024
Disclosure regarding appointment of Independent Director
Board Meeting30 Jan 20249 Jan 2024
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 30th January 2024 to consider and take on record Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023. Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.01.2024)

Johnson Con. Hit: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.