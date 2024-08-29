AGM 19/09/2024 Forwarding herewith Notice of Annual General meeting to be held on 19th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024) Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on 19th September, 2024 is attached. Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on 19th September, 2024 is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024)