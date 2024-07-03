Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹92
Prev. Close₹91.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹140.91
Day's High₹92
Day's Low₹88.5
52 Week's High₹114.25
52 Week's Low₹42
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)184.63
P/E16.42
EPS5.58
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.18
0.58
0.24
0.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
57.69
23.86
6.06
4.47
Net Worth
77.87
24.44
6.3
4.71
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Shiraz Ibrahim
Executive Director
Nasreen Shiraz
Non Executive Director
Karan Atul Bora
Independent Director
MUKESH SINGH
Independent Director
Rina Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abhishek Lohia
Summary
Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd. was originally incorporated on February 08, 1995 as a Private Limited Company as Transteel Seating Technologies Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka, Bangalore. Later in year 2022, the Company got converted to Public Limited Company and name of the Company has been changed to Transteel Seating Technologies Limited through a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon Conversion on April 19, 2023 by Registrar of Companies, Bangalore.In 1995, the Company started Manufacturing Ergonomic Furniture to cater to the needs of the Indian IT companies that were being setup in and around Bangalore.Thereafter, it moved to larger factory to address growing demands of the IT Sector in 1997. Later, it expanded to Chennai in 2001 through diversification. The Company acquired more corporate accounts like IBM, Sony, SBI etc. and put in work on a Pan India basis during period 2006-2017. During 2018, it moved to a 2.5 acre fully integrated Manufacturing facility and opened a branch in Mumbai in 2020.Transteel, a furniture provider, has been catering to businesses of all sizes for over two decades. However, in 2019, took a considerable leap by adopting a digital-first approach, transforming the way customers engage with the brand. This shift has made it convenient for customers to browse and purchase diverse range of furniture online. With this, the Company has developed skill and expertise in making chairs, office furniture and other resident
The Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹91.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd is ₹184.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd is 16.42 and 2.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd is ₹42 and ₹114.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 11.23%, 6 Month at 26.34%, 3 Month at 39.00% and 1 Month at 69.32%.
