91.5
(-0.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:40 PM

  • Open92
  • Day's High92
  • 52 Wk High114.25
  • Prev. Close91.6
  • Day's Low88.5
  • 52 Wk Low 42
  • Turnover (lac)140.91
  • P/E16.42
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS5.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)184.63
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

92

Prev. Close

91.6

Turnover(Lac.)

140.91

Day's High

92

Day's Low

88.5

52 Week's High

114.25

52 Week's Low

42

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

184.63

P/E

16.42

EPS

5.58

Divi. Yield

0

Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

21 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:31 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Nov-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.28%

Non-Promoter- 0.62%

Institutions: 0.62%

Non-Institutions: 48.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.18

0.58

0.24

0.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

57.69

23.86

6.06

4.47

Net Worth

77.87

24.44

6.3

4.71

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Shiraz Ibrahim

Executive Director

Nasreen Shiraz

Non Executive Director

Karan Atul Bora

Independent Director

MUKESH SINGH

Independent Director

Rina Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abhishek Lohia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd

Summary

Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd. was originally incorporated on February 08, 1995 as a Private Limited Company as Transteel Seating Technologies Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka, Bangalore. Later in year 2022, the Company got converted to Public Limited Company and name of the Company has been changed to Transteel Seating Technologies Limited through a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon Conversion on April 19, 2023 by Registrar of Companies, Bangalore.In 1995, the Company started Manufacturing Ergonomic Furniture to cater to the needs of the Indian IT companies that were being setup in and around Bangalore.Thereafter, it moved to larger factory to address growing demands of the IT Sector in 1997. Later, it expanded to Chennai in 2001 through diversification. The Company acquired more corporate accounts like IBM, Sony, SBI etc. and put in work on a Pan India basis during period 2006-2017. During 2018, it moved to a 2.5 acre fully integrated Manufacturing facility and opened a branch in Mumbai in 2020.Transteel, a furniture provider, has been catering to businesses of all sizes for over two decades. However, in 2019, took a considerable leap by adopting a digital-first approach, transforming the way customers engage with the brand. This shift has made it convenient for customers to browse and purchase diverse range of furniture online. With this, the Company has developed skill and expertise in making chairs, office furniture and other resident
Company FAQs

What is the Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹91.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd is ₹184.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd is 16.42 and 2.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd is ₹42 and ₹114.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd?

Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 11.23%, 6 Month at 26.34%, 3 Month at 39.00% and 1 Month at 69.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.29 %
Institutions - 0.62 %
Public - 48.09 %

