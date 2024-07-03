Summary

Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd. was originally incorporated on February 08, 1995 as a Private Limited Company as Transteel Seating Technologies Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka, Bangalore. Later in year 2022, the Company got converted to Public Limited Company and name of the Company has been changed to Transteel Seating Technologies Limited through a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon Conversion on April 19, 2023 by Registrar of Companies, Bangalore.In 1995, the Company started Manufacturing Ergonomic Furniture to cater to the needs of the Indian IT companies that were being setup in and around Bangalore.Thereafter, it moved to larger factory to address growing demands of the IT Sector in 1997. Later, it expanded to Chennai in 2001 through diversification. The Company acquired more corporate accounts like IBM, Sony, SBI etc. and put in work on a Pan India basis during period 2006-2017. During 2018, it moved to a 2.5 acre fully integrated Manufacturing facility and opened a branch in Mumbai in 2020.Transteel, a furniture provider, has been catering to businesses of all sizes for over two decades. However, in 2019, took a considerable leap by adopting a digital-first approach, transforming the way customers engage with the brand. This shift has made it convenient for customers to browse and purchase diverse range of furniture online. With this, the Company has developed skill and expertise in making chairs, office furniture and other resident

