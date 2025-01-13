Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.18
0.58
0.24
0.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
57.69
23.86
6.06
4.47
Net Worth
77.87
24.44
6.3
4.71
Minority Interest
Debt
35.33
26.91
13.27
9.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
113.2
51.35
19.57
14.59
Fixed Assets
10.65
10.87
4.06
4.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.13
0.08
0.05
0.04
Networking Capital
101.15
38.97
14.29
9.16
Inventories
17.78
24.04
13
11.86
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
15.75
10.31
4.27
2.4
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
96.69
36.74
13.55
5.69
Sundry Creditors
-12.35
-17.8
-11.44
-7.51
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-16.72
-14.32
-5.09
-3.28
Cash
1.28
1.43
1.17
1.15
Total Assets
113.21
51.35
19.57
14.6
