Board Meeting 26 Dec 2024 21 Dec 2024

To consider Fund Raising Transteel Seating Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 26, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Transteel Seating Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 for approval of Un-audited Standalone Financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Transteel Seating Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024 for re-designation of Ms. Nasreen Shiraz (DIN 00581065) as Whole Time Director

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Transteel Seating Technologies Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Transteel Seating Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Feb 2024 9 Feb 2024