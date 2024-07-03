Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹225.8
Prev. Close₹227.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.44
Day's High₹225.8
Day's Low₹215.83
52 Week's High₹483.9
52 Week's Low₹200.1
Book Value₹581.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)239.35
P/E6.66
EPS34.29
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.95
10.95
10.95
10.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
605.67
574.75
550.7
150.67
Net Worth
616.62
585.7
561.65
161.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
46.95
62.41
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-24.76
0
0
0
Raw materials
-32.71
-43.07
0
0
As % of sales
69.67
69
0
0
Employee costs
-2.46
-2.99
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
18.77
20.13
-0.01
0
Depreciation
-0.54
-0.7
0
0
Tax paid
-4.51
-4.4
0
0
Working capital
-29.53
37.19
-0.01
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.76
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-18.1
-1,33,859.72
71.42
40
EBIT growth
-6.73
-2,79,800
71.42
40
Net profit growth
-9.31
-1,43,085.45
66.66
13.79
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
32.45
43.22
56.16
46.96
62.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
32.45
43.22
56.16
46.96
62.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
37.89
33.64
586.6
31.43
39.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sonal Agarwal.
Director
Rathi Binod Pal
Director
Sanjiv Kumar Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Shailendra Sinha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Suresh Kumar
Chairman & Independent Directo
Sanjeev Aggarwal
Director
Vinod Kumar Gupta
Reports by Universus Photo Imagings Ltd
Summary
Universus Photo Image Limited, initially known as Jindal Photo Investments and Finance Limited was incorporated dated November 12, 2011 and a Certificate for Commencement of Business dated December 07, 2011, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmadabad. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Jindal Photo Imaging Limited to Universus Photo Image Limited, vide Shareholders Resolution dated December 11, 2019 and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was obtained on December 12, 2019. The Company was incorporated for manufacturing, trading and selling of photographic and other imaging products.The Company is manufacturing, selling, distributing, converting and producing, X-Ray films and NTR films in Matt & Glossy finish films being used for photo albums, certificates, playing cards, gift cards, visiting cards, calendar, menu cards, wedding cards & modeling portfolio. The Company has state of the art plant facility for manufacturing of X-Ray Films & other products at Dadra and Nagra Haveli. The unit holds monthly capacity of approximately 3 lakh sq.m. It procures Jumbo Rolls of the X-Ray films and slits them into different sizes at the packaging unit in Dadra. National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) of Judicature Allahabad Bench vide their Order dated 09th December, 2019 sanctioned the Scheme of Arrangement for demerger of Photo Films Business of Jindal Poly Films Limited. The Resulting Company was set-up for carrying on the business of manufacturing, selling, dis
The Universus Photo Imagings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹218.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Universus Photo Imagings Ltd is ₹239.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Universus Photo Imagings Ltd is 6.66 and 0.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Universus Photo Imagings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Universus Photo Imagings Ltd is ₹200.1 and ₹483.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Universus Photo Imagings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.47%, 3 Years at -30.50%, 1 Year at -45.69%, 6 Month at -40.85%, 3 Month at -42.39% and 1 Month at -41.15%.
