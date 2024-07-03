iifl-logo-icon 1
Universus Photo Imagings Ltd Share Price

218.65
(-3.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:08:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open225.8
  • Day's High225.8
  • 52 Wk High483.9
  • Prev. Close227.19
  • Day's Low215.83
  • 52 Wk Low 200.1
  • Turnover (lac)17.44
  • P/E6.66
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value581.59
  • EPS34.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)239.35
  • Div. Yield0
Universus Photo Imagings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

225.8

Prev. Close

227.19

Turnover(Lac.)

17.44

Day's High

225.8

Day's Low

215.83

52 Week's High

483.9

52 Week's Low

200.1

Book Value

581.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

239.35

P/E

6.66

EPS

34.29

Divi. Yield

0

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:35 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.54%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.95

10.95

10.95

10.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

605.67

574.75

550.7

150.67

Net Worth

616.62

585.7

561.65

161.62

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

46.95

62.41

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-24.76

0

0

0

Raw materials

-32.71

-43.07

0

0

As % of sales

69.67

69

0

0

Employee costs

-2.46

-2.99

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

18.77

20.13

-0.01

0

Depreciation

-0.54

-0.7

0

0

Tax paid

-4.51

-4.4

0

0

Working capital

-29.53

37.19

-0.01

0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.76

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-18.1

-1,33,859.72

71.42

40

EBIT growth

-6.73

-2,79,800

71.42

40

Net profit growth

-9.31

-1,43,085.45

66.66

13.79

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

32.45

43.22

56.16

46.96

62.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

32.45

43.22

56.16

46.96

62.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

37.89

33.64

586.6

31.43

39.38

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Universus Photo Imagings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sonal Agarwal.

Director

Rathi Binod Pal

Director

Sanjiv Kumar Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Shailendra Sinha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Suresh Kumar

Chairman & Independent Directo

Sanjeev Aggarwal

Director

Vinod Kumar Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Universus Photo Imagings Ltd

Summary

Summary

Universus Photo Image Limited, initially known as Jindal Photo Investments and Finance Limited was incorporated dated November 12, 2011 and a Certificate for Commencement of Business dated December 07, 2011, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmadabad. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Jindal Photo Imaging Limited to Universus Photo Image Limited, vide Shareholders Resolution dated December 11, 2019 and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was obtained on December 12, 2019. The Company was incorporated for manufacturing, trading and selling of photographic and other imaging products.The Company is manufacturing, selling, distributing, converting and producing, X-Ray films and NTR films in Matt & Glossy finish films being used for photo albums, certificates, playing cards, gift cards, visiting cards, calendar, menu cards, wedding cards & modeling portfolio. The Company has state of the art plant facility for manufacturing of X-Ray Films & other products at Dadra and Nagra Haveli. The unit holds monthly capacity of approximately 3 lakh sq.m. It procures Jumbo Rolls of the X-Ray films and slits them into different sizes at the packaging unit in Dadra. National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) of Judicature Allahabad Bench vide their Order dated 09th December, 2019 sanctioned the Scheme of Arrangement for demerger of Photo Films Business of Jindal Poly Films Limited. The Resulting Company was set-up for carrying on the business of manufacturing, selling, dis
Company FAQs

What is the Universus Photo Imagings Ltd share price today?

The Universus Photo Imagings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹218.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Universus Photo Imagings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Universus Photo Imagings Ltd is ₹239.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Universus Photo Imagings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Universus Photo Imagings Ltd is 6.66 and 0.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Universus Photo Imagings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Universus Photo Imagings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Universus Photo Imagings Ltd is ₹200.1 and ₹483.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Universus Photo Imagings Ltd?

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.47%, 3 Years at -30.50%, 1 Year at -45.69%, 6 Month at -40.85%, 3 Month at -42.39% and 1 Month at -41.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Universus Photo Imagings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Universus Photo Imagings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.55 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.45 %

