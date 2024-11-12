|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Universus Photo Imagings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September,2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Outcome of board meeting
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|Universus Photo Imagings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Outcome of the board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Universus Photo Imagings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Universus Photo Imagings Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 4th Quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. Results-Financial Results for 31-03-2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Feb 2024
|21 Feb 2024
|Universus Photo Imagings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 21, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|Universus Photo Imagings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Results- Unaudited Financial Results for Q3 and period ended 31st December, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results for Q3 and period ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
