Universus Photo Imagings Ltd Board Meeting

Universus Photo CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Universus Photo Imagings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September,2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Outcome of board meeting
Board Meeting13 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Universus Photo Imagings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Outcome of the board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
Universus Photo Imagings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Universus Photo Imagings Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 4th Quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. Results-Financial Results for 31-03-2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting21 Feb 202421 Feb 2024
Universus Photo Imagings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 21, 2024.
Board Meeting13 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Universus Photo Imagings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Results- Unaudited Financial Results for Q3 and period ended 31st December, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results for Q3 and period ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Universus Photo: Related News

No Record Found

