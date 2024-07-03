iifl-logo-icon 1
Universus Photo Imagings Ltd Quarterly Results

214.95
(-0.41%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:52 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

6.11

9.22

9.59

7.33

7.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.11

9.22

9.59

7.33

7.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

214.47

7.15

5.76

15.86

6.13

Total Income

220.58

16.37

15.35

23.19

13.99

Total Expenditure

6.73

26.43

57.84

88.57

60.5

PBIDT

213.85

-10.06

-42.49

-65.38

-46.51

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

213.85

-10.06

-42.49

-65.38

-46.51

Depreciation

0.03

0.04

0.04

0.07

0.06

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.14

0.77

0.07

0.26

Deferred Tax

4.81

1.73

0.18

3.95

1.39

Reported Profit After Tax

209.01

-11.97

-43.48

-69.47

-48.22

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

209.01

-11.97

-43.48

-69.47

-48.22

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

209.01

-11.97

-43.48

-69.47

-48.22

EPS (Unit Curr.)

190.94

-10.94

-39.72

-63.45

-44.06

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.95

10.95

10.95

10.95

10.95

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3,500

-109.11

-443.06

-891.95

-591.73

PBDTM(%)

3,500

-109.11

-443.06

-891.95

-591.73

PATM(%)

3,420.78

-129.82

-453.38

-947.74

-613.48

