Universus Photo Imagings Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
6.11
9.22
9.59
7.33
7.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.11
9.22
9.59
7.33
7.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
214.47
7.15
5.76
15.86
6.13
Total Income
220.58
16.37
15.35
23.19
13.99
Total Expenditure
6.73
26.43
57.84
88.57
60.5
PBIDT
213.85
-10.06
-42.49
-65.38
-46.51
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
213.85
-10.06
-42.49
-65.38
-46.51
Depreciation
0.03
0.04
0.04
0.07
0.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.14
0.77
0.07
0.26
Deferred Tax
4.81
1.73
0.18
3.95
1.39
Reported Profit After Tax
209.01
-11.97
-43.48
-69.47
-48.22
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
209.01
-11.97
-43.48
-69.47
-48.22
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
209.01
-11.97
-43.48
-69.47
-48.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
190.94
-10.94
-39.72
-63.45
-44.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.95
10.95
10.95
10.95
10.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3,500
-109.11
-443.06
-891.95
-591.73
PBDTM(%)
3,500
-109.11
-443.06
-891.95
-591.73
PATM(%)
3,420.78
-129.82
-453.38
-947.74
-613.48
