|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
46.95
62.41
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-24.76
0
0
0
Raw materials
-32.71
-43.07
0
0
As % of sales
69.67
69
0
0
Employee costs
-2.46
-2.99
0
0
As % of sales
5.24
4.79
0
0
Other costs
-3.89
-6.71
0
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.28
10.76
0
0
Operating profit
7.88
9.63
0
0
OPM
16.79
15.43
0
0
Depreciation
-0.54
-0.7
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
11.43
11.21
0
0
Profit before tax
18.77
20.13
-0.01
0
Taxes
-4.51
-4.4
0
0
Tax rate
-24.05
-21.87
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
14.26
15.72
-0.01
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
14.26
15.72
-0.01
0
yoy growth (%)
-9.31
-1,43,085.45
66.66
13.79
NPM
30.37
25.19
0
0
