Universus Photo Imagings Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
22.86
35.05
40.99
34.41
48.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
22.86
35.05
40.99
34.41
48.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
32.13
25.96
83.84
50.8
29.79
Total Income
54.99
61.01
124.83
85.21
78.76
Total Expenditure
199.24
67.57
32.93
28.94
40.24
PBIDT
-144.25
-6.56
91.9
56.27
38.52
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-144.25
-6.56
91.9
56.27
38.52
Depreciation
0.2
0.2
0.38
0.44
0.53
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.61
4.82
3.22
1.38
1.42
Deferred Tax
7.82
-2.01
-0.4
2.39
2.1
Reported Profit After Tax
-152.88
-9.57
88.7
52.06
34.47
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-152.88
-9.57
88.7
52.06
34.47
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-152.88
-9.57
88.7
52.06
34.47
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-139.65
-8.75
81.03
47.56
31.48
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.95
10.95
10.95
10.95
10.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-631.01
-18.71
224.2
163.52
78.66
PBDTM(%)
-631.01
-18.71
224.2
163.52
78.66
PATM(%)
-668.76
-27.3
216.39
151.29
70.39
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.