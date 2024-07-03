iifl-logo-icon 1
Universus Photo Imagings Ltd Nine Monthly Results

201
(-4.90%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

22.86

35.05

40.99

34.41

48.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

22.86

35.05

40.99

34.41

48.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

32.13

25.96

83.84

50.8

29.79

Total Income

54.99

61.01

124.83

85.21

78.76

Total Expenditure

199.24

67.57

32.93

28.94

40.24

PBIDT

-144.25

-6.56

91.9

56.27

38.52

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-144.25

-6.56

91.9

56.27

38.52

Depreciation

0.2

0.2

0.38

0.44

0.53

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.61

4.82

3.22

1.38

1.42

Deferred Tax

7.82

-2.01

-0.4

2.39

2.1

Reported Profit After Tax

-152.88

-9.57

88.7

52.06

34.47

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-152.88

-9.57

88.7

52.06

34.47

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-152.88

-9.57

88.7

52.06

34.47

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-139.65

-8.75

81.03

47.56

31.48

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.95

10.95

10.95

10.95

10.95

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-631.01

-18.71

224.2

163.52

78.66

PBDTM(%)

-631.01

-18.71

224.2

163.52

78.66

PATM(%)

-668.76

-27.3

216.39

151.29

70.39

