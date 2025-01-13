Universus Photo Imagings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.95
10.95
10.95
10.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
605.67
574.75
550.7
150.67
Net Worth
616.62
585.7
561.65
161.62
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
13.53
5.67
5.79
6.43
Total Liabilities
630.15
591.37
567.44
168.05
Fixed Assets
4.21
4.42
4.67
9.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
428.21
388.69
375.32
154.76
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.21
0.31
0.34
Networking Capital
196.28
197.91
186.83
3.12
Inventories
6.74
12.14
14.46
5.74
Inventory Days
44.61
Sundry Debtors
2.11
1.52
2.61
1.53
Debtor Days
11.89
Other Current Assets
190.04
188.85
181.47
2.51
Sundry Creditors
-0.45
-0.86
-1.27
-1.32
Creditor Days
10.25
Other Current Liabilities
-2.16
-3.74
-10.44
-5.34
Cash
1.39
0.13
0.29
0.46
Total Assets
630.15
591.36
567.42
168.04
