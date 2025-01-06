Universus Photo Imagings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
18.77
20.13
-0.01
0
Depreciation
-0.54
-0.7
0
0
Tax paid
-4.51
-4.4
0
0
Working capital
-29.53
37.19
-0.01
0.01
Other operating items
Operating
-15.81
52.21
-0.02
0
Capital expenditure
0.13
16.85
0
0
Free cash flow
-15.67
69.06
-0.02
0
Equity raised
272.72
131.43
-0.09
-0.09
Investing
45.66
109.1
0
0
Financing
0
0.01
0.02
0.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
302.71
309.6
-0.1
-0.08
