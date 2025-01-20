iifl-logo-icon 1
Universus Photo Imagings Ltd Key Ratios

216.01
(-1.04%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.76

Op profit growth

-18.1

EBIT growth

-6.73

Net profit growth

-21.96

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

16.79

15.43

EBIT margin

39.99

32.26

Net profit margin

72.94

70.33

RoCE

1.61

RoNW

0.73

RoA

0.73

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

31.29

40.1

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

30.79

39.46

Book value per share

1,011.25

1,106.87

Valuation ratios

P/E

5.05

1.3

P/CEPS

5.13

1.32

P/B

0.15

0.04

EV/EBIDTA

8.92

1.44

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-24.05

-21.87

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

15.73

Inventory days

52.3

Creditor days

-15.03

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-11,738.31

-2,797

Net debt / equity

0

-0.02

Net debt / op. profit

-0.05

-2.82

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-69.67

-69

Employee costs

-5.24

-4.79

Other costs

-8.28

-10.76

