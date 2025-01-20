Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.76
Op profit growth
-18.1
EBIT growth
-6.73
Net profit growth
-21.96
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.79
15.43
EBIT margin
39.99
32.26
Net profit margin
72.94
70.33
RoCE
1.61
RoNW
0.73
RoA
0.73
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
31.29
40.1
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
30.79
39.46
Book value per share
1,011.25
1,106.87
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.05
1.3
P/CEPS
5.13
1.32
P/B
0.15
0.04
EV/EBIDTA
8.92
1.44
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-24.05
-21.87
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
15.73
Inventory days
52.3
Creditor days
-15.03
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-11,738.31
-2,797
Net debt / equity
0
-0.02
Net debt / op. profit
-0.05
-2.82
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-69.67
-69
Employee costs
-5.24
-4.79
Other costs
-8.28
-10.76
