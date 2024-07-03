Universus Photo Imagings Ltd Summary

Universus Photo Image Limited, initially known as Jindal Photo Investments and Finance Limited was incorporated dated November 12, 2011 and a Certificate for Commencement of Business dated December 07, 2011, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmadabad. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Jindal Photo Imaging Limited to Universus Photo Image Limited, vide Shareholders Resolution dated December 11, 2019 and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was obtained on December 12, 2019. The Company was incorporated for manufacturing, trading and selling of photographic and other imaging products.The Company is manufacturing, selling, distributing, converting and producing, X-Ray films and NTR films in Matt & Glossy finish films being used for photo albums, certificates, playing cards, gift cards, visiting cards, calendar, menu cards, wedding cards & modeling portfolio. The Company has state of the art plant facility for manufacturing of X-Ray Films & other products at Dadra and Nagra Haveli. The unit holds monthly capacity of approximately 3 lakh sq.m. It procures Jumbo Rolls of the X-Ray films and slits them into different sizes at the packaging unit in Dadra. National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) of Judicature Allahabad Bench vide their Order dated 09th December, 2019 sanctioned the Scheme of Arrangement for demerger of Photo Films Business of Jindal Poly Films Limited. The Resulting Company was set-up for carrying on the business of manufacturing, selling, distributing, converting and producing, medical equipments, x-ray films and devices computed radiography, cassettes, printers etc. The Scheme became effective with Registrar of Companies on 20 December, 2019, which inter alia provides for demerger of Photo Films Business of Jindal Poly Films Limited into the Company, as a going-concern. The Photo Films Division of Jindal Poly Films Limited was demerged into the Company as a going concern during the year 2019-20 through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger. In terms of the Demerger, the Company allotted 1,09,46,604 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid up, to the shareholders of Jindal Poly Films Limited in the ratio of 1:4 and the said Scheme became effective on December 20, 2020.