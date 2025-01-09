Universus Photo Imagings Ltd Management Discussions

1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

The Company officially became a public limited entity in November2011. As a demerger,of Photo Films business of Jindal Poly Films Limited into the company., resulting in the establishment of Universus Photo Imagings Ltd. This transition, effective from April 1st, 2019, also included the integration of Photographic products and related ventures under Universus Photo Imagings Ltd. Prior to this period, the Company was not engaged in any manufacturing or business activities.

Presently, the Company operates a cutting-edge manufacturing facility for X-Ray Films and other assorted products situated in Dadra (UT-Dadra and Nagar Haveli).

2. GLOBAL ECONOMY

In 2022-23, the global economy faced significant headwinds including the Omicron variant, Russia-Ukraine conflict, unprecedented global monetary tightening, and the slowdown in China. Despite these factors, the economic outcome was more positive than projected.

However, vulnerability defines the economic landscape in the upcoming fiscal year. The International Monetary Funds (IMF) latest World Economic Outlook report (April 2023) forecasts a moderation in global growth to 2.8% in 2023, down from 3.4% in 2022.

Emerging markets (EMs) are anticipated to outpace developed markets (DMs) in 2023, reversing the trend of the past two years. This uptick will likely be driven by Chinas recovery, facilitated by its departure from a zero-Covid policy, and by robust growth in India and Indonesia, underpinned by domestic demand.

Simultaneously, the concerted tightening of monetary policies by numerous central banks is expected to bear fruit, steering inflation back towards targeted levels. However, the economic scenario isnt without its potential pitfalls. Persistent inflation, particularly in advanced economies, the potential for U.S. bank failures to ripple out to the broader global economy, and the intensification of the ongoing Ukraine conflict pose significant downside risks.

In 2022-23, most DM central banks implemented an aggressive rate hike strategy, with the U.S. Federal Reserve increasing the policy rate by a cumulative 425 basis points, reaching between 4.25% and 4.50%. This was the fastest pace of tightening witnessed since the early 1970s. As inflation reaches its peak, major DM central banks are projected to decelerate their rate hike schedules. However, with inflation likely to persist above target levels, policy rates may remain elevated for an extended period.

3. INDIAN ECONOMY

The IMFs World Economic Outlook report (April 2023) predicts a slight slowdown in Indias economic growth from 6.8% in 2022-23 to 6.1% in 2023-24, due to tightening financial conditions and global uncertainties. Nevertheless, robust domestic fundamentals and political stability enable India to maintain its status as the fastest-growing major economy for the third year running. The projected economic growth is attributed to strong domestic demand, healthy consumption growth spurred by recovery in consumer services and increased purchasing power, as well as strengthened investments boosted by private capex and government capital spending. Despite the challenges to exports from slow global growth, Indias increasing share in global manufacturing exports and service exports growth offer some resilience.

Notwithstanding global risks like the Russia-Ukraine conflict and price volatility, India stands ready to enter a phase of rapid, sustained growth, especially with increased private investments in manufacturing and effective utilisation of its service sector advantages. Indias promising position as a significant global manufacturer is evident in rising exports and capacity expansions. This potential is facilitated by government initiatives aimed at reducing logistics costs and improving the ease of doing business. Overall, these elements suggest a bright future for the Indian economy.

4. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

For one who has been practicing radiology for the last 42 years and seen the evolution of radiology from single x-ray machines, with dark room processing and dripping films, to digital radiography and cross-sectional imaging techniques like USG, CT, and MRI, it is not difficult to predict how radiology will develop over the next 10 years and what will be the fate of practicing radiologists and the various imaging modalities.

The turn of the century witnessed a worldwide transition from conventional screen-film radiography to CR and gradually over the last decade to DR. After NDHM government sector is also thinking for digitisation.

Analog wet films market size was just 15 lakh sqm per annum last financial year which is just 6% of total XRay film business of India. But still there is some market for Analog business as we are seeing still analog machines are selling from some local manufacturers in tier 3 and 4 cities but now most of the users are only technician level.

5. BUSINESS REVIEW

The Company is manufacturing, selling, distributing, converting and producing, X-Ray films and NTR films in Matt & Glossy finish. NTR Films being used for photo albums, certificates, playing cards, Gift Cards, visiting cards, calendar, menu cards, wedding cards & modelling portfolio.

The Company procures Jumbo Rolls of the X-Ray films and slits them into different sizes at its slitting and packaging unit in Dadra. The unit has a monthly capacity of approximately 3 lakh sqm. Further, due to shrinking business of X-Ray Films Business and increase in digitalization, it may be difficult for the Company to sustain in market unless new products will be launched in the future and the Company is working on the same.

6. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The following are the key financial highlights for the period ended 31st March 2023.

(In Rs Lakhs.)

Particulars 2022-2023 2021-2022 Standalone Consolidated Standalone Consolidated Total Income 7,685.91 76,85.91 52,843.20 52,843.20 Profit from Operations (before Excep- tional Items and Tax) 4,023.42 3996.53 48,293.09 48,293.10 Exceptional Items +/(-) - - - - Share of Net Profit/(Loss) of associate - (7,947.48) - >11,432.90 Profit before tax 3,996.53 -3,950.95 48,249.68 59,682.58 Profit after tax for the year 3,500.70 -4446.78 40,002.10 51,435.00

Note: After Demerger of Photo Films business for Jindal Poly Films Ltd. to Universus Photo Imagings Ltd. Photographic product and other is part of Universus Photo Imagings Ltd. w.e.f 1st April, 2019. Before that period Company was not doing any manufacturing activities/Business.

7. CHANGES IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

The details of changes in key financial ratios as compared to previous Financial Year are stated below:

Sr. No. Particulars 2022-23 2021-22 Change % 1 Debtors Turnover Ratio 20.89 21.88 -4.54 % 2 Inventory Turnover Ratio 2.22 3.47 -36.05% 3 Current Ratio 254.10 69.54 265.42% 4 Net Profit Margin (%) 81.01 712.27* -88.63% 5 Return on Net Worth (%) 6.76 85.08 -92.05%

• There was dividend income of Rs. 459.03 crore from foreign Associates in the financial year 2021-22 it is not there in financial 2022-23

8. RISKS AND CONCERNS

Presently the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling & distributing X-Ray films and due to shrinking business of X-Ray Films Business and increase in digitalization, it may be difficult for the Company to sustain in market unless new products will be launched in the future.

In addition to above said, the Company has identified following categories of risks associated with the business: political, social, and economic risks, market risk, technology selection risk, capital structuring risk, exchange and interest rate risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, foreign currency risk, and commodity price risk. The Management evaluates these risks prior to making decisions in these areas.

9. OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS OPPORTUNITIES

• The companys capacity to leverage and embrace technological advancements in order to effectively compete with other healthcare service providers.

• The market is anticipated to gradually expand as government and private segment hospitals resume their outpatient department services. Additionally, an increasing awareness of medical insurance is poised to further enhance business prospects.

• The companys consistent commitment to investing in new medical technologies and maintaining them in alignment with their anticipated lifespan.

THREATS

• Occurrences such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and evolving regulatory changes introduce market uncertainties and pose challenges in maintaining compliance.

• The swift shifts in consumer preferences, economic circumstances, and global trade dynamics necessitate a capacity for adaptability to ensure sustained growth.

• Covid pandemic has created havoc on business, need to explore different technology to grow.

10. SEGMENT PERFORMANCE

The Company has one business segment namely photographic product which recorded revenue of Rs. 4321.55 lacs and Profit after tax of Rs. 3500.70 lacs in F. Y 2023.

11. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES

The company is having sufficient industry professionals to carry out its operations and follows good management practices. These are basically its human resources assets and integral to the Companys ongoing success. They have played a significant role and enabled the Company to deliver superior performance. The total number of employees in the Company stands at 52.

12. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

During the year under review, harmonious industrial relations were maintained in your Company.

13. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM

The company has a proper and adequate system of internal controls and that all assets are safe guarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition, and all the transactions are authorised, recorded and reported correctly. Management continuously reviews the internal control systems and procedures to ensure orderly efficient conduct of business. The review included adherence to the management policies and safeguarding the assets of the company.

The company ensure that adequate systems are in place for an effective internal control. The audit findings are reported on a quarterly basis to the Audit committee of the Board headed by a non-executive independent Director.

14. SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES AND CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Our company places a strong emphasis on environmental responsibility by implementing sustainable practices throughout our operations. This includes energy conservation, waste reduction, and water management strategies. We also engage with local communities through social development programs focusing on education, healthcare, and environmental awareness. This commitment to sustainability creates lasting value for stakeholders and contributes to a greener, more socially responsible future. To learn more, refer to our BRSR and CSR Annual Report for comprehensive insights into our performance and financial status.

15. RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

Research and development (R&D) play a crucial role in our companys growth and innovation. We have a dedicated R&D team that continuously explores new technologies, materials, and processes to enhance our product offerings. Our R&D initiatives focus on improving product quality, developing new applications, products to address emerging market trends. Through collaboration with industry experts, academic institutions, and customers, we stay at the forefront of technological advancements. By investing in R&D, we aim to meet evolving customer needs, drive product innovation, and maintain our competitive advantage in the market.

16. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statement in this Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be a forward looking statement within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied.