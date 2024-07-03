iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Carysil Ltd Share Price

766.05
(1.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:09 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open766.05
  • Day's High766.05
  • 52 Wk High1,150.95
  • Prev. Close754.75
  • Day's Low766.05
  • 52 Wk Low 720.55
  • Turnover (lac)2.68
  • P/E54.21
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value140.11
  • EPS13.92
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,176.78
  • Div. Yield0.25
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Carysil Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

766.05

Prev. Close

754.75

Turnover(Lac.)

2.68

Day's High

766.05

Day's Low

766.05

52 Week's High

1,150.95

52 Week's Low

720.55

Book Value

140.11

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,176.78

P/E

54.21

EPS

13.92

Divi. Yield

0.25

Carysil Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

Carysil Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Carysil Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:28 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.37%

Non-Promoter- 12.30%

Institutions: 12.30%

Non-Institutions: 46.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Carysil Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.36

5.35

5.34

5.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

250.68

219.28

194.98

146.1

Net Worth

256.04

224.63

200.32

151.44

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

248.34

214.37

153.8

141.36

yoy growth (%)

15.84

39.38

8.79

1.8

Raw materials

-110.21

-103.72

-59.52

-49.23

As % of sales

44.38

48.38

38.69

34.82

Employee costs

-16.01

-16.74

-12.9

-11.69

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

38.76

18.21

9.78

9.94

Depreciation

-11.57

-10.92

-6.23

-4.82

Tax paid

-12.13

-5.41

-3.37

-3.68

Working capital

4.07

21.37

5.57

8.69

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.84

39.38

8.79

1.8

Op profit growth

54.92

82.12

4.15

-7.87

EBIT growth

73.82

69.95

2.24

-6.1

Net profit growth

108.16

99.42

2.44

-11.19

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

683.76

593.89

483.9

309.72

276.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

683.76

593.89

483.9

309.72

276.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.34

1.59

10.07

8.01

4.73

View Annually Results

Carysil Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Carysil Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Chirag A Parekh

Independent Director

Sonal Ambani

Independent Director

Rustam Mulla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Reena Shah

Independent Director

Pradyumna Vyas

Executive Director & Group CFO

Anand Sharma

Independent Director

Katja Larsen

Independent Director

Savan Godialwala

Independent Director

Prabhakar Dalal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Carysil Ltd

Summary

Acrysil Ltd is one the leading manufacturer and exporter of Composite Quartz Granite Kitchen Sinks in India. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of kitchen sinks in India. They offer granite kitchen sinks and stainless steel kitchen sinks. They market their sinks under the brand name Carysil. The company is headquartered in Bhavnagar, Gujarat.The company is exporting their product to more than 25 countries which includes Poland, China, Malaysia, Greece, Great Britain, France, Bahrain, Malta, Mauritius, Singapore, Muscat, Doha, Jordan, Kenya, Surinam, Cyprus, Dubai, Romania, Israel and USA. They are having prestigious ISO 9001 Quality Certificate through RWTUV, World renowned Quality System Certification body. Acrysil Ltd was incorporated in the year 1987 with the name Acrysil (India) Ltd. In February 1989, the company made a public issue of 600,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par. In November 1989, they commenced commercial production. During the year 1989-90, the company installed plant and machinery for the manufacture of Extruded and Co-extruded Thermoplastic Profile for the automobile Industry. They received Technical know-how from Schock & Company, GmbH, West Germany.In January 1992, the company commenced commercial production of thermoplastic Co-extruded profiles. Also, they secured order from Maruti Udyog Ltd for their total requirement of moulding roof, an import substitute item. During the year 1993-94, the company increased their installed
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Carysil Ltd share price today?

The Carysil Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹766.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Carysil Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Carysil Ltd is ₹2176.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Carysil Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Carysil Ltd is 54.21 and 5.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Carysil Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Carysil Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Carysil Ltd is ₹720.55 and ₹1150.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Carysil Ltd?

Carysil Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.55%, 3 Years at -2.90%, 1 Year at -12.24%, 6 Month at -10.83%, 3 Month at -3.75% and 1 Month at -2.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Carysil Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Carysil Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.37 %
Institutions - 12.30 %
Public - 46.32 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Carysil Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.