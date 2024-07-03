SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹766.05
Prev. Close₹754.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.68
Day's High₹766.05
Day's Low₹766.05
52 Week's High₹1,150.95
52 Week's Low₹720.55
Book Value₹140.11
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,176.78
P/E54.21
EPS13.92
Divi. Yield0.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.36
5.35
5.34
5.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
250.68
219.28
194.98
146.1
Net Worth
256.04
224.63
200.32
151.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
248.34
214.37
153.8
141.36
yoy growth (%)
15.84
39.38
8.79
1.8
Raw materials
-110.21
-103.72
-59.52
-49.23
As % of sales
44.38
48.38
38.69
34.82
Employee costs
-16.01
-16.74
-12.9
-11.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
38.76
18.21
9.78
9.94
Depreciation
-11.57
-10.92
-6.23
-4.82
Tax paid
-12.13
-5.41
-3.37
-3.68
Working capital
4.07
21.37
5.57
8.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.84
39.38
8.79
1.8
Op profit growth
54.92
82.12
4.15
-7.87
EBIT growth
73.82
69.95
2.24
-6.1
Net profit growth
108.16
99.42
2.44
-11.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
683.76
593.89
483.9
309.72
276.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
683.76
593.89
483.9
309.72
276.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.34
1.59
10.07
8.01
4.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Chirag A Parekh
Independent Director
Sonal Ambani
Independent Director
Rustam Mulla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Reena Shah
Independent Director
Pradyumna Vyas
Executive Director & Group CFO
Anand Sharma
Independent Director
Katja Larsen
Independent Director
Savan Godialwala
Independent Director
Prabhakar Dalal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Carysil Ltd
Summary
Acrysil Ltd is one the leading manufacturer and exporter of Composite Quartz Granite Kitchen Sinks in India. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of kitchen sinks in India. They offer granite kitchen sinks and stainless steel kitchen sinks. They market their sinks under the brand name Carysil. The company is headquartered in Bhavnagar, Gujarat.The company is exporting their product to more than 25 countries which includes Poland, China, Malaysia, Greece, Great Britain, France, Bahrain, Malta, Mauritius, Singapore, Muscat, Doha, Jordan, Kenya, Surinam, Cyprus, Dubai, Romania, Israel and USA. They are having prestigious ISO 9001 Quality Certificate through RWTUV, World renowned Quality System Certification body. Acrysil Ltd was incorporated in the year 1987 with the name Acrysil (India) Ltd. In February 1989, the company made a public issue of 600,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par. In November 1989, they commenced commercial production. During the year 1989-90, the company installed plant and machinery for the manufacture of Extruded and Co-extruded Thermoplastic Profile for the automobile Industry. They received Technical know-how from Schock & Company, GmbH, West Germany.In January 1992, the company commenced commercial production of thermoplastic Co-extruded profiles. Also, they secured order from Maruti Udyog Ltd for their total requirement of moulding roof, an import substitute item. During the year 1993-94, the company increased their installed
Read More
The Carysil Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹766.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Carysil Ltd is ₹2176.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Carysil Ltd is 54.21 and 5.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Carysil Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Carysil Ltd is ₹720.55 and ₹1150.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Carysil Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.55%, 3 Years at -2.90%, 1 Year at -12.24%, 6 Month at -10.83%, 3 Month at -3.75% and 1 Month at -2.20%.
