Carysil Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.36
5.35
5.34
5.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
250.68
219.28
194.98
146.1
Net Worth
256.04
224.63
200.32
151.44
Minority Interest
Debt
150.55
134.22
135.54
96.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.74
5.89
5.43
5.13
Total Liabilities
412.33
364.74
341.29
253.22
Fixed Assets
210.06
202.25
177.8
121.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
17.19
16.25
17.02
14.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.86
1.04
0.26
0.32
Networking Capital
179.81
135.59
139.42
102.96
Inventories
86.56
74.35
75.74
38.98
Inventory Days
57.29
Sundry Debtors
83.37
55.13
82.07
60.85
Debtor Days
89.43
Other Current Assets
112.51
89.79
95.21
72.1
Sundry Creditors
-41.56
-29.63
-60.77
-31.58
Creditor Days
46.41
Other Current Liabilities
-61.07
-54.05
-52.83
-37.39
Cash
4.4
9.6
6.8
14.56
Total Assets
412.32
364.73
341.3
253.24
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.