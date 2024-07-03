Carysil Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
493.23
448.32
344.98
209.09
211.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
493.23
448.32
344.98
209.09
211.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.4
0.56
7.87
3.22
3.06
Total Income
496.62
448.87
352.85
212.31
214.94
Total Expenditure
399.02
367.16
269.85
163.61
175.1
PBIDT
97.6
81.71
83
48.7
39.84
Interest
15.1
10.74
6.17
5.25
6.8
PBDT
82.5
70.97
76.82
43.45
33.04
Depreciation
22.96
19.11
12.75
8.91
8.41
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
16.46
12.71
15.27
8.9
6.55
Deferred Tax
0.47
-1.18
0.09
-0.55
-0.28
Reported Profit After Tax
42.6
40.33
48.72
26.2
18.36
Minority Interest After NP
0.25
0.34
0.32
0.12
0.18
Net Profit after Minority Interest
42.36
39.99
48.4
26.08
18.18
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
42.36
39.99
48.4
26.08
18.18
EPS (Unit Curr.)
15.8
14.95
18.13
9.77
6.93
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
60
40
0
Equity
5.36
5.35
5.34
5.54
5.34
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.78
18.22
24.05
23.29
18.8
PBDTM(%)
16.72
15.83
22.26
20.78
15.59
PATM(%)
8.63
8.99
14.12
12.53
8.66
