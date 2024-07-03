Carysil Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
683.76
593.89
483.9
309.72
276.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
683.76
593.89
483.9
309.72
276.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.34
1.59
10.07
8.01
4.73
Total Income
689.1
595.48
493.97
317.72
280.96
Total Expenditure
555.02
486.5
380.58
243.92
229.83
PBIDT
134.08
108.98
113.39
73.8
51.13
Interest
20.85
14.52
9.59
7.3
8.72
PBDT
113.23
94.45
103.8
66.5
42.41
Depreciation
32.45
26.36
17.72
12.66
11.93
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
21.59
14.66
20.2
12.47
7.87
Deferred Tax
0.82
0.61
0.62
2.05
-0.25
Reported Profit After Tax
58.37
52.83
65.26
39.32
22.86
Minority Interest After NP
0.48
0.41
0.49
0.19
0.79
Net Profit after Minority Interest
57.89
52.42
64.76
39.12
22.08
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
57.89
52.42
64.76
39.12
22.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
21.59
19.59
24.26
14.66
8.38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
100
100
120
100
60
Equity
5.36
5.35
5.34
5.34
5.34
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.6
18.35
23.43
23.82
18.5
PBDTM(%)
16.55
15.9
21.45
21.47
15.35
PATM(%)
8.53
8.89
13.48
12.69
8.27
