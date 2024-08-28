Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
248.34
214.37
153.8
141.36
yoy growth (%)
15.84
39.38
8.79
1.8
Raw materials
-110.21
-103.72
-59.52
-49.23
As % of sales
44.38
48.38
38.69
34.82
Employee costs
-16.01
-16.74
-12.9
-11.69
As % of sales
6.44
7.81
8.39
8.27
Other costs
-72.66
-61.99
-63.84
-63.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.25
28.91
41.51
44.99
Operating profit
49.44
31.91
17.52
16.82
OPM
19.91
14.88
11.39
11.9
Depreciation
-11.57
-10.92
-6.23
-4.82
Interest expense
-6.39
-7.77
-5.49
-5
Other income
7.28
4.98
4
2.95
Profit before tax
38.76
18.21
9.78
9.94
Taxes
-12.13
-5.41
-3.37
-3.68
Tax rate
-31.31
-29.75
-34.47
-37.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
26.62
12.79
6.41
6.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
26.62
12.79
6.41
6.26
yoy growth (%)
108.16
99.42
2.44
-11.19
NPM
10.72
5.96
4.17
4.42
