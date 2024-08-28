iifl-logo-icon 1
Carysil Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

742.2
(0.54%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:14:57 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

248.34

214.37

153.8

141.36

yoy growth (%)

15.84

39.38

8.79

1.8

Raw materials

-110.21

-103.72

-59.52

-49.23

As % of sales

44.38

48.38

38.69

34.82

Employee costs

-16.01

-16.74

-12.9

-11.69

As % of sales

6.44

7.81

8.39

8.27

Other costs

-72.66

-61.99

-63.84

-63.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.25

28.91

41.51

44.99

Operating profit

49.44

31.91

17.52

16.82

OPM

19.91

14.88

11.39

11.9

Depreciation

-11.57

-10.92

-6.23

-4.82

Interest expense

-6.39

-7.77

-5.49

-5

Other income

7.28

4.98

4

2.95

Profit before tax

38.76

18.21

9.78

9.94

Taxes

-12.13

-5.41

-3.37

-3.68

Tax rate

-31.31

-29.75

-34.47

-37.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

26.62

12.79

6.41

6.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

26.62

12.79

6.41

6.26

yoy growth (%)

108.16

99.42

2.44

-11.19

NPM

10.72

5.96

4.17

4.42

