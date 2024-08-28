Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.12
40.59
8.55
4.11
Op profit growth
41.79
80.65
-1.28
-11.45
EBIT growth
55.93
77.98
-3.76
-11.1
Net profit growth
77.22
84.71
64.63
-33.47
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
21.24
16.79
13.07
14.37
EBIT margin
19.73
14.19
11.21
12.64
Net profit margin
12.63
7.99
6.08
4.01
RoCE
21.31
16.26
10.66
13.12
RoNW
5.6
3.99
2.59
1.89
RoA
3.41
2.28
1.44
1.04
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
14.73
8.56
23.58
15.36
Dividend per share
2
1.2
5
5
Cash EPS
9.91
3.8
9.26
3.05
Book value per share
71.7
59.11
227.98
215.3
Valuation ratios
P/E
21.02
6.53
4.4
7.07
P/CEPS
31.25
14.71
11.2
35.53
P/B
4.31
0.94
0.45
0.5
EV/EBIDTA
12.37
4.53
11.77
11.89
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-26.96
-24.99
-27.52
-37.16
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
85.61
72.95
80.19
81.39
Inventory days
67.34
71.29
82.86
76.47
Creditor days
-53.26
-53.12
-68.57
-69.7
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-8.37
-4.49
-4.28
-2.24
Net debt / equity
0.45
0.52
0.62
0.51
Net debt / op. profit
1.31
1.77
2.88
2.22
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-45.77
-49.73
-42.04
-38.37
Employee costs
-7.18
-8.03
-8.71
-8.32
Other costs
-25.8
-25.43
-36.16
-38.92
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.Read More
