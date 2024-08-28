Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jul-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
41.37%
41.37%
43.79%
43.84%
43.84%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
12.3%
12.98%
7.89%
8.18%
9.71%
Non-Institutions
46.32%
45.64%
48.31%
47.97%
46.44%
Total Non-Promoter
58.62%
58.62%
56.2%
56.15%
56.15%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
