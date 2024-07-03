Carysil Ltd Summary

Acrysil Ltd is one the leading manufacturer and exporter of Composite Quartz Granite Kitchen Sinks in India. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of kitchen sinks in India. They offer granite kitchen sinks and stainless steel kitchen sinks. They market their sinks under the brand name Carysil. The company is headquartered in Bhavnagar, Gujarat.The company is exporting their product to more than 25 countries which includes Poland, China, Malaysia, Greece, Great Britain, France, Bahrain, Malta, Mauritius, Singapore, Muscat, Doha, Jordan, Kenya, Surinam, Cyprus, Dubai, Romania, Israel and USA. They are having prestigious ISO 9001 Quality Certificate through RWTUV, World renowned Quality System Certification body. Acrysil Ltd was incorporated in the year 1987 with the name Acrysil (India) Ltd. In February 1989, the company made a public issue of 600,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par. In November 1989, they commenced commercial production. During the year 1989-90, the company installed plant and machinery for the manufacture of Extruded and Co-extruded Thermoplastic Profile for the automobile Industry. They received Technical know-how from Schock & Company, GmbH, West Germany.In January 1992, the company commenced commercial production of thermoplastic Co-extruded profiles. Also, they secured order from Maruti Udyog Ltd for their total requirement of moulding roof, an import substitute item. During the year 1993-94, the company increased their installed capacity of manufacturing kitchen sinks from 30,000 Nos to 35,000 Nos per year.During the year 2000-01, the company signed an MoU with a German company, Scherer & Trier GmbH & Co. KG in the area of manufacture of quality profiles for the automobile industry. During the year 2001-02, they increased the production capacity of Extruded/ Co-extruded Thermoplastic Parts by 7,400,000 Meters to 9,400,000 Meters. During the year 2004-05, the company discontinued the manufacture of Extrusion products. They increased their installed capacity of manufacturing kitchen sinks from 35,000 Nos to 48,000 Nos per year. During the year 2006-07, they further increased their installed capacity of manufacturing kitchen sinks from 48,000 Nos to 82,000 Nos per year.During the year 2007-08, the company increased their installed capacity of manufacturing kitchen sinks from 82,000 Nos to 120,000 Nos per year. During the year 2008-09, they further increased their installed capacity of manufacturing kitchen sinks from 120,000 to 180,000 Nos. per year.In May 2010, the company incorporated a new subsidiary company, namely Acrysil Steel Pvt Ltd to undertake the business of Stainless Steel Kitchen Sinks. The company is in the process of obtaining OHSAS 18001 and ISO 14001 certifications.