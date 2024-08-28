iifl-logo-icon 1
Carysil Ltd Board Meeting

736
(3.18%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Carysil CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202424 Oct 2024
Carysil Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
Carysil Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting on August 08, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting20 May 202410 May 2024
Carysil Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31 2024 and dividend Outcome of Board Meeting in accordance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)
Board Meeting20 Mar 202415 Mar 2024
Carysil Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday March 20 2024 to consider inter alia proposal for raising of funds by way of qualified institutions placement/preferential issue subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including approval of the shareholders of the Company. The Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed from the closing hours of 15th March 2024 till Friday 22nd March 2024 in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct framed pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended. Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 20, 2024. Appointment of Directors The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. 20 March 2024 approved raising of funds as per attached file. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.03.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202418 Jan 2024
Carysil Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Result Appointment of an additional executive director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024) Submission of newspaper clipping of extract of unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine month ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)

Carysil: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

Read More
Read More

