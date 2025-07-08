iifl-logo
Euro Multivision Ltd Share Price Live

1.95
(0%)
Dec 24, 2020|03:40:32 PM

  • Open1.9
  • Day's High2.1
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low1.9
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.62
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-153.64
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.64
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Euro Multivision Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

1.9

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0.62

Day's High

2.1

Day's Low

1.9

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-153.64

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.64

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Euro Multivision Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Euro Multivision Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Euro Multivision Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:12 AM
Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021Sep-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.00%

Non-Promoter- 52.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 52.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Euro Multivision Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

23.8

23.8

23.8

23.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-380.29

-368.03

-353.94

-338.77

Net Worth

-356.49

-344.23

-330.14

-314.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.03

0.26

10.1

20.13

yoy growth (%)

-87.77

-97.4

-49.81

-16.39

Raw materials

-0.15

-0.38

-10.1

-13.49

As % of sales

473.97

145.14

99.94

67.02

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.22

-2.51

-2.51

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-13.96

-15.09

-17.18

-11.67

Depreciation

-13.8

-13.86

-13.96

-13.96

Tax paid

-0.12

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.22

-0.27

-5.79

-3.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-87.77

-97.4

-49.81

-16.39

Op profit growth

-31.13

-70.41

544.38

-17.17

EBIT growth

-7.28

-12.24

52.1

-20.92

Net profit growth

-6.63

-12.2

47.25

-80.94

No Record Found

Euro Multivision Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,532.1

64.0496,081.95522.260.656,532.21132.88

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

15,473

093,559.27278.550.051,085.67360.92

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,371.2

59.2945,360.99220.50.513,591.01245.77

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

6,007

191.7440,248.9160.410736.55633.62

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

1,810.1

76.7837,224.5157.270.53,804.7138.83

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Euro Multivision Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Hitesh Shah

Independent Director

Margen Gada

Independent Director

Navin Nandu

Independent Director

Lata Mehta

Director

Amit Ashwin Nandu

Director

Seema Shaikh

Registered Office

F/12 Ground Flr Sangam Arcade,

Vallabhbhai Road Vile Parle(W),

Maharashtra - 400056

Tel: 91-22-40364036

Website: http://www.euromultivision.com

Email: info@euromultivision.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Euro Multivision Ltd is the second largest company among few companies that are into manufacturing of CDRs and DVDRs. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Compact Disc Recordables and...
Reports by Euro Multivision Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Euro Multivision Ltd share price today?

The Euro Multivision Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Euro Multivision Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Euro Multivision Ltd is ₹4.64 Cr. as of 24 Dec ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of Euro Multivision Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Euro Multivision Ltd is 0 and -0.01 as of 24 Dec ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Euro Multivision Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Euro Multivision Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Euro Multivision Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 24 Dec ‘20

What is the CAGR of Euro Multivision Ltd?

Euro Multivision Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.26%, 3 Years at -14.25%, 1 Year at -3.33%, 6 Month at 11.54%, 3 Month at 38.10% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Euro Multivision Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Euro Multivision Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

