SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹1.9
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.62
Day's High₹2.1
Day's Low₹1.9
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-153.64
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.64
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
23.8
23.8
23.8
23.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-380.29
-368.03
-353.94
-338.77
Net Worth
-356.49
-344.23
-330.14
-314.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.03
0.26
10.1
20.13
yoy growth (%)
-87.77
-97.4
-49.81
-16.39
Raw materials
-0.15
-0.38
-10.1
-13.49
As % of sales
473.97
145.14
99.94
67.02
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.22
-2.51
-2.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-13.96
-15.09
-17.18
-11.67
Depreciation
-13.8
-13.86
-13.96
-13.96
Tax paid
-0.12
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.22
-0.27
-5.79
-3.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-87.77
-97.4
-49.81
-16.39
Op profit growth
-31.13
-70.41
544.38
-17.17
EBIT growth
-7.28
-12.24
52.1
-20.92
Net profit growth
-6.63
-12.2
47.25
-80.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,532.1
|64.04
|96,081.95
|522.26
|0.65
|6,532.21
|132.88
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
15,473
|0
|93,559.27
|278.55
|0.05
|1,085.67
|360.92
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,371.2
|59.29
|45,360.99
|220.5
|0.51
|3,591.01
|245.77
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
6,007
|191.74
|40,248.91
|60.41
|0
|736.55
|633.62
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,810.1
|76.78
|37,224.5
|157.27
|0.5
|3,804.7
|138.83
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Hitesh Shah
Independent Director
Margen Gada
Independent Director
Navin Nandu
Independent Director
Lata Mehta
Director
Amit Ashwin Nandu
Director
Seema Shaikh
F/12 Ground Flr Sangam Arcade,
Vallabhbhai Road Vile Parle(W),
Maharashtra - 400056
Tel: 91-22-40364036
Website: http://www.euromultivision.com
Email: info@euromultivision.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Euro Multivision Ltd is the second largest company among few companies that are into manufacturing of CDRs and DVDRs. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Compact Disc Recordables and...
